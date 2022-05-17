 SEA Games: Bowlers New Hui Fen, Cherie Tan claim women's doubles gold, Latest Others News - The New Paper
SEA Games: Bowlers New Hui Fen, Cherie Tan claim women's doubles gold

Cherie Tan in action at the Royal City's Heroworld Bowling Center on May 16, 2022. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Laura Chia
May 17, 2022 07:36 pm

HANOI - National bowlers New Hui Fen and Cherie Tan have won Singapore's first SEA Games women's doubles gold since 1995.

The pair scored 2,767 pinfalls and led from start to finish at the Vincom Megamall Royal City's Heroworld Bowling Center on Tuesday (May 17) to clinch the title.

Indonesia's Sharon Limansantoso and Tannya Roumimper (2,478) were second while Malaysians Gillian Lim and Nur Syazwani Sahar (2,471) took the bronze.

Compatriots Daphne Tan and Bernice Lim (2,373) finished fourth of 12 pairs.

