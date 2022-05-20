SEA Games: Chew, Zeng out as Singapore fail to defend table tennis singles titles

Clarence Chew fell 4-1 to home hope Nguyen Duc Tuan at the Hai Duong Gymnasium in front of a fervent Vietnamese crowd.

HANOI - Singapore failed to retain the table tennis singles titles at the SEA Games after Clarence Chew and Zeng Jian were knocked out in the semi-finals on Friday (May 20).

Chew fell 4-1 (11-9, 11-7, 10-12, 11-4, 11-8) to home hope Nguyen Duc Tuan at the Hai Duong Gymnasium in front of a fervent Vietnamese crowd.

Earlier in the day, Zeng lost 4-3 (11-8, 11-13, 6-11, 11-8, 9-11, 11-2, 11-7) to Thailand's Orawan Paranang , to whom she also lost in the women's team final.

Singapore's table tennis campaign at the SEA Games has ended with two golds, three silvers and three bronzes.

Chew and Ethan Poh clinched the men's doubles gold in their third SEA Games together but Chew and Zeng had to settle for silver in the mixed doubles behind compatriots Koen Pang and Wong Xin Ru.

The women came away with two silvers in the team and doubles (Zeng and Zhou Jingyi) while the bronzes came from Zeng (women's singles), the men's team as well as Pang and Josh Chua (men's doubles).