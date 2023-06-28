Shocked and disappointed, but dancer Siti Zhywee remains grateful for Olympic Esports opportunity

Siti Zhywee competed in the dance sport competition at the recently concluded Olympic Esports Week in Singapore.

When Siti Zhywee first picked up dance sport for leisure, “never in a million years” did she imagine that she would represent Singapore on the world stage at age 38.

At the recently concluded Olympic Esports Week, the mother-of-two did just that, competing in the dance sport tournament. But her experience at the Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre was overshadowed by technical issues, which cost her a spot in the semi-final.

The competition used the Nintendo Switch version of motion-based Just Dance, where players mimic a performance in the game.

Scoring featured two portions – two points given to the player with the higher in-game score, while three judges each had a point they could award to the competitor of their choice.

In the quarter-final, Zhywee’s American opponent Joseph Cordero experienced problems with the Nintendo Switch and his game was disconnected midway through the contest. The match was restarted and Zhywee emerged with the higher in-game score.

The judges awarded a point to Zhywee and two to Cordero, meaning the Singaporean would have won 3-2.

But the announcer later declared that the in-game scoring portion would be dropped, leaving only the judges’ scores to be considered. As a result, Cordero adavanced to the next round.

Zhywee immediately sought clarification from an official and while there was some confusion, the original decision naming Cordero the winner stood.

She said: “If I lose, I want to lose fairly…That’s the main thing. I would have approached the competition differently based on performance alone, focusing on artistry, rather than focusing on trying to score in the game itself.”

Recalling her disappointment, the full-time fitness instructor added: “I was shocked. I had to clarify with the officials right after the game when they informed me that the rules had changed…I felt that the little chance of mine to fight for the next round was being taken away.

“Nevertheless, I still have to accept the judges’ decision. It’s not my call, and in the name of sportsmanship, I’m still very happy for my competitors who won the competition.”

Eventually, Dina Amandine Morisset of France won while Cordero was runner-up.

The Straits Times has reached out to the International Olympic Committee for clarification on the incident.

Despite the controversial end, Zhywee was thankful for the “golden opportunity”. She said: “I still love the game regardless, I still enjoy playing, so I will still continue playing the game at home. I’ve always seen myself as the casual gamer.

“My passion still lies in the fitness industry, but I will integrate Just Dance as part of my me-time with my kids and family.”

The entire experience has also served as a bonding tool for her family. “My youngest boy has been practising with me for this competition, and he knows the routine and choreography,” said Zhywee, adding that her personal highlight was seeing her five-year-old son Zhafeer Abda Malim Araffiz dancing in front of the stage.

She said: “I have no regrets. I had the opportunity to compete with international players and I learnt a lot from them.”