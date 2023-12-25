Shuttler Loh Kean Yew announces year-old engagement

Loh Kean Yew shared that "she said yes" on Dec 24, 2022.

As we looked at Singapore shuttler Loh Kean Yew's Instagram page today, we could almost hear many hearts among his over 407,000 followers breaking.

Loh announced on Instagram his engagement on Christmas eve.

But the proposal, with the iconic Marina Bay Sands in the backdrop, happened on Dec 24, 2022.

"Last year today, she said yes," he wrote on Instagram.

However he kept her identity a secret, showing only partial profiles of her face at most and never mentioning her name.

Loh, in an interview earlier this year, even said he was not interested in relationships as he was focusing on his career.

Going through his TikTok account, we found a post from Christmas Day 2022, of Loh with whom we assumed is his fiancee. However, her face is partially blocked by the mobile phone she is holding up.

Sorry, ladies. We, too, do not know the identity of the lucky lady.