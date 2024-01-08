Some fans catch wedding proposal at Joker Xue’s concert

Fans chose to film the couple instead of the singer on their phones while the proposal was going on.

They were there for the first of Chinese singer Joker Xue’s three-night concerts on Jan 6.

But some fans got to catch a second “show” when a man got down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend that night.

And instead of capturing the singer on their phones, as fans at concerts often do, they chose to film the couple instead.

One of the concert-goers who shot the wedding proposal posted it on the Chinese social media site Xiaohongshu.

In the video, Xue is heard crooning a ballad as a man in the front row of a balcony section of the Singapore Indoor Stadium kneels while facing a woman wearing a white veil.

The man in a white shirt then places a ring on the woman’s finger and helps her up. She is wearing a checked blazer and a black mask.

The man then removes her mask and kisses her while the crowd cheers.

After the kiss, the couple suddenly seem to become aware of the crowd’s attention focused on them and sit back down.

“Halfway through filming Joker Xue’s concert, I heard people behind me yelling ‘please marry him’,” read the caption to the post.

“I realised that the young lady sitting in the first row was being proposed to. Congratulations.”

There is no indication that Xue knew about what was going on as he continued to entertain the crowd.