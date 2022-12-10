 Snooker: 5 Chinese players suspended amid match-fixing investigation, Latest Others News - The New Paper
Snooker: 5 Chinese players suspended amid match-fixing investigation

WPBSA said the suspended players have the right to appeal. PHOTO: PEXELS
Dec 10, 2022 02:01 pm

LONDON - The World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) has suspended five Chinese snooker players from attending or competing on the World Snooker Tour with immediate effect, the association said on Friday.

WPBSA said it has suspended Lu Ning, Li Hang, Zhao Jianbo, Bai Langning and Chang Bingyu until the conclusion of an investigation into allegations of manipulating the outcome of matches for betting purposes.

WPBSA added that the players have a right to appeal the decision.

According to the BBC, three of the players are ranked within the top 100.

Lu, 28, holds the highest world ranking at No. 41.

Li, 32, is the world No. 62 while Chang, 20, is 77th.

Bai, 20, is the world No. 126 and Zhao, the youngest of the quintet at 19, is unranked. - REUTERS

