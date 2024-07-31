The time Lee Chong Wei thought he was mistaken for a Jason

Malaysian shuttler Lee Chong Wei shared on Facebook a funny anecdote while rallying support for his countrymen competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The 41-year-old, who retired in 2019 after a career that included three Olympic silver medals, encouraged Malaysians to never stop cheering for Team Malaysia to bring home the country's first gold.

Malaysia sent a contingent of 26 athletes to participate in this year's Olympics across 11 sports, including diving, sailing, swimming and badminton.

"Don't worry! Malaysia can do it!" Lee wrote in a Facebook post on July 26.

While he advised the athletes not to be nervous, he acknowledged that it is impossible not to be.

"When I competed in my first Olympics, even when I faced Ng Wei from Hong Kong, my hands trembled with nervousness," he recounted.

He added that his clothes were drenched with sweat and that his mind was in a mess.

When his coach noticed how anxious he was, he called for a psychologist to calm him down.

The man took his hand and gave Lee a motivational speech: "Jason, don't be nervous, I know it's your first time. Strengthen your mental and emotional state and don't be nervous."

Lee wrote in Malay that he looked at his coach who looked back at him with a puzzled look.

"Hey, bro, my name isn't Jason," Lee told the man tasked to calm his nerves.

The motivator replied: "I know. Jason is my name and I'm also nervous.

"This is the first time I've been a psychologist for such a big event, so before I motivate you, I have to motivate myself first."

Lee and his coach burst out laughing.

Reflecting back on the exchange, Lee said his nervousness immediately disappeared and he figured that was his psychologist's unique method to calm him down.