Pop star Jackson Wang meets singer JJ Lin and former badminton player Lee Chong Wei in Malaysia

Jackson Wang with JJ Lin (left) and Lee Chong Wei (second from right).

KUALA LUMPUR – K-pop idol Jackson Wang met two other stars while he was in Malaysia.

The member of South Korean boy band Got7 held his concert in Kuala Lumpur last Saturday, while Singaporean singer JJ Lin held his gig there on Sunday. Wang, 28, was a guest star at Lin’s concert.

Lin, 41, posted on social media early on Sunday a photo of himself with Wang and another of them four years ago.

Lin wrote: “Congrats for killin’ it tonight. (Now vs 4 years ago).”

Malaysian badminton legend Lee Chong Wei also posted a photo with Wang on social media on Sunday.

Lee, 40, wrote: “Two ex-Olympians, I held racquet, he held ‘sword’. I now hold baby boys, he holds microphones. One of the most talented persons I have met.”

Lee is a triple silver medallist at the Olympic Games, while Wang, a former champion fencer, participated in the inaugural Youth Olympic Games hosted by Singapore in 2010.

Referring to Wang’s concert last Saturday, Lee wrote: “You all won’t be able to imagine the thunderous cheer during his concert last night. Even (my sons) @kingstonleekc @terrance_leekj are jealous of me having taken this picture.”

Lee recently welcomed his third son with his wife Wong Mew Choo, a former badminton player for Malaysia.

“Welcome to Malaysia, @jacksonwang852g7. Your story is an inspiration,” Lee wrote.

Wang will be holding his concert in Singapore on Friday.