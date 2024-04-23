Ace Of Diamonds glows like a winner

Ace Of Diamonds (Bruno Queiroz) scoring an easy win from outsider Artillery (Vitor Espindola) in the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint (1,200m) at Kranji on April 6. Trainer Ricardo Le Grange is confident the 1,400m of the Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic will suit his charge even better.

By virtue of being the highest-rated galloper – 68 points – in the Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic, Ace Of Diamonds will get the honour of leading the pack of youngsters out on the racetrack on April 27.

Do not be surprised if, in the course of the race, he turns out to be the one leading them home in the $150,000 Group 2 race over the 1,400m on grass.

Trainer Ricardo Le Grange will be represented by two runners in that race – the other being Strike Gold.

But there is no doubt who the Ace up his sleeve will be.

Like the other Classic runners’ trainers, Le Grange has left no stone unturned in making sure Ace Of Diamonds will be ripe and ready for the important assignment.

The trainer sent the four-time winner out for a gallop on April 22, and the youngster impressed.

Ridden by bang-in-form Brazilian jockey Bruno Queiroz, the son of Swiss Ace ran out the 600m in 39.3sec.

On that Monday morning, he had his comrade-in-arms, Strike Gold, as a galloping partner.

Owned by Leonardo Morales “Sandy” Javier, Ace Of Diamonds was all class in that hit-out. On the strength of that piece of work, he could be the one they might all have to beat.

He has been a model of consistency since arriving from New Zealand on Jan 19, 2023.

Eight months later, on Sept 23, he started paying for his keep when, in a 1,200m sprint on grass, he blitzed his rivals, beating Auspicious King and some other young talents by 3½ lengths.

It was that fourth outing that signalled the start of a rout of sorts.

He put together three wins in quick succession and, after two heartbreaking second-placed finishes, Le Grange and his “Ace” took home the Group 3 Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint (1,200m) on April 6.

Although the winning margin was just a length, it was a comprehensive victory and thoroughly deserving.

That day, racegoers sent him off as the $14 top pick and, in the form that he is in right now, he just might start at even shorter odds on April 27.

However, do not allow the meagre returns to be a put-off. If you are not already a fan, sign up now and feel the thrill.

As it is always the case, others will try and crash Ace Of Diamonds’ party – and a horde of them are already getting into the groove.

Out on the training track on April 23 we had Bakeel doing it nicely in a 38.1sec gallop.

Then there was Last Supper, who went a tad faster, clocking 37.8sec and finally, out trotted Greatham Boy for his piece of work.

Not as swift and nippy as Bakeel and Last Supper, he went over the 60m in a leisurely 41.1sec.

But, if anything, there was clear intent in that hit-out and trainer Tim Fitzsimmons would have been pleased with what he saw.

So far, Greatham Boy has been a good one to have in the yard.

He has already brought home the bacon in three of his seven outings – and there is probably more to come.

That said, many would have felt that Greatham Boy did not give them a run for their money in the Sprint on April 6.

They had packed him off as the $23 third pick and he managed to finish only sixth.

Well, there were reasons for that “off-day”.

Greatham Boy received a check near the furlong mark and it put paid to his chances.

But we know he is better than that. Flashback to July 23, 2023 and the Group 3 Singapore Golden Horseshoe race (1,200m).

Greatham Boy was all-conquering when, coming off the pace, he beat that super talented horse, Silo, by a neat length.

As for Bakeel, Manoel Nunes would have been delighted with the way he stretched out.

Owned by the Al-Arabiya Stable and trained by Steven Burridge, Bakeel had a mountain to climb in the Sprint on April 6.

Like Greatham Boy, the $15 second pick was also checked in the running and, to make matters worse, he had to race wide from the 800m mark.

A noted come-from-behind runner, he has won over the Classic trip of 1,400m and, come April 27, he could puncture a few egos.

Same too with Last Supper. He was fourth in the Sprint and he seems to be working towards a grand finale.

The Classic is an ideal stage for him to do his thing and no one will begrudge his trainer, the very unassuming Englishman, James Peters, his day in the spotlight.

