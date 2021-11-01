Al still as Green as ever

Al Green (No. 4) getting past Qaidoom for his sixth win.

At nine years of age, most horses would have been considered over the hill.

But not trainer Stephen Gray's Al Green.

Like his name suggests, the evergreen Argentinian-bred owned by Paul Hickman of St George Stable proved that he could still raise a good gallop.

Taking part in his 54th start at Kranji on Saturday, the brown gelding produced a quick turn of foot in the $50,000 Class 4 event over the Polytrack 1,000m to snare his sixth success.

In a thrilling finish, he got up to beat the $12 favourite Qaidoom, a promising three-year-old, by a mere short head in 58.81sec.

Initially the second favourite at around $30, he drifted in the betting to pay a juicy $49 for a win.

It took his earnings to the $400,000 mark. He also has eight seconds and seven thirds.

Although three of Al Green's earlier victories were over the Poly 1,000m, Gray felt that it might be a tad short as his charge has gotten a bit long in the tooth.

But jockey Marc Lerner reckoned his mount loves the 1,000m dash, is good and quick.

"Al Green has now more than $400,000 for Paul. I hope he buys some new horses because I'm running out," said Gray.

"I said to Marc before the race he may find the 1,000m a bit short now that he's older. He said don't worry, he loves the 1000m, he's good and quick.

"When he found a gap, he went right through. It's not easy for an old horse to still be winning in Class 4.

"I don't know what we do with him now if he gets promoted. But we'll just enjoy the win. He's getting older and has his little wear-and-tear issues. But we've looked after him and he's been a great horse to us."

Gray also revealed that Lerner will be partnering his Singapore Derby-Queen Elizabeth II Cup winner Hard Too Think in the $1 million SIngapore Gold Cup over 2,000m on Nov 14.

"The top weight will be 58kg, which means he will get 52.5kg. Marc told me he will get down to that weight. It's all very exciting for him."