Pacific River drowns all his rivals at the trials

Pacific River (Jerlyn Seow) taking the second trial by 15 lengths and in an impressive time of 1min 00.14sec in Kuala Lumpur on Dec 17.

Former trainers from Kranji were all business at the six trials run over the 1,000m on Dec 17.

Richard Lim took the opening sprint.

Then came David Kok. He took the second trial which left Jason Ong who wrapped things up, taking the fourth and fifth jump-outs.

Yes, it was a good day at the office for the three Singapore stalwarts, who have already signalled their intentions to take the fight to their “hosts” in the season of racing coming up shortly.

Their winners on the day were Dream Alliance in Trial One, Pacific River in the second. Pacific Sonic in Trial Four and Pacific Beauty in the fifth.

Yes again. It was a flowing day for the Pacific Stable, who also had Pacific Empire losing out only by a nose to trainer Lim Shung You’s Ototo in the third sprint and Pacific Scout filling the third spot in Trial 4.

Satisfactory, it sure was. Especially for Kok who saw his runner, Pacific River, drown his rivals to take the honours by a massive 15 lengths.

Only recently sent over to Kok’s yard after being with Tiang Kim Choi for all of the current season, Pacific River has an impressive portfolio which reads three wins, a second and a third from just 10 starts.

However, one has to go all the way back to Aug 24 to find the last time this seven-year-old put together his last win.

It was in a Class 4 event over the 1,020m and he did it in fine style, leading from barrier to box.

If you thought it could not get better, well it did.

Jumping from the innermost gate on Dec 17 and with Jerlyn Seow doing the steering, Pacific River was neatly into stride and led by four lengths at the 700m mark.

At the top of the straight, it was all over. The son of Statue of Liberty just kept putting daylight between himself and the rest.

Up in the saddle, Seow had the persuader tucked away. It was never needed as Pacific River went to the line to win by a yawning margin of 15 lengths.

Even when not asked to do more, Pacific River almost broke the minute-mark, clocking 1min 00.14sec for the trip.

Yes, it was an impressive show. So, forget those last four runs where he finished down the course and remember him for that awesome trial on Dec 17. If he can bring that form to his next start, Ong and the Pacific Stable could be popping the champagne.

Also impressive was Dream Alliance in the opening trial.

A four-time winner when prepared by Tim Fitzsimmons at Kranji, Dream Alliance was unsighted early which saw Pacific Vampire, Pacific MV and Saturno Spring tussle for the early lead.

It was only at the 250m mark that Dream Alliance and Ruzaini Supien came into the picture.

Going full throttle over the final furlong, he caught the leading pack close home and, in a fighting finish, he held off another swooper, the Joseph Leck-trained Berry Bliss, to win by a neck.

Dream Alliance clocked a more than respectable time of 1min 01.10sec for the trip.

A six-year-old Australian-bred, Dream Alliance will be fondly remembered for making the board at his last Kranji start.

That day, on Oct 5, he finished fourth to Smart Star in the Grand Singapore Gold Cup.

He was expected to land a few punches at his first race start in Malaysia which was on Dec 1. Alas, it was not to be. He only managed to take fifth spot in the Piala Emas Sultan Selangor which was claimed by Cheval Blanc.

But there will be more races and certainly more wins for this son of Into Mischief and his conditioner, Richard Lim.

Outside of the wins by the three ex-Kranji trainers now plying their trade in Malaysia, Selangor-based Lim Boon Thong came up with a good winner in the last hit-out of the morning.

In that sixth trial, newcomer Golden Thirty Six came up tops in a three-way duel over the final furlong with Red Sun and Golden Eighteen.

Ridden by Harpeet Singh Gill, Golden Thirty Six broke clear from her rivals close to home to beat Red Sun by a length, clocking 1min 01.05sec.

Yet to make her racing debut, the two-year-old filly by Complexity showed fight and tenacity when winning her trial.

She could be something else when she gets down to serious business. Keep her on your shortlist.

brian@sph.com.sg