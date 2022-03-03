In All His Glory set for fourth victory

In All His Glory (No. 5) is improving with each run after his five-month break. The three-time victor looks set to return to the winning list tomorrow.

In All His Glory was a good thing beaten in his last start when third behind Lim’s Bestbreaker and The Shadow as the $12 favourite.

Trained by Tim Fitzsimmons and to be ridden by Manoel Nunes – who both stole the limelight last Saturday with a four-timer and five-bagger respectively – the five-year-old Australian-bred looks set to recoup the losses tomorrow.

It will be in another $50,000 Class 4 event over 1,400m on turf in the penultimate race (5pm).

In All His Glory has further improved since his Feb 19 outing. He showed that in his 600m gallop in 38.3sec on Tuesday morning. He just ambled along, without his rider exerting himself.

He has good excuses for not justifying his favouritism. The chestnut gelding was caught wide in the early stages after jumping from Gate 11.

Nunes took him back passing the 1,200m mark to obtain cover.

From the 450m to the 250m marks, he was unable to obtain clear running. Near the 350m mark, he had to steady when disappointed for a run.

When questioned, Nunes said that he had anticipated racing in a midfield position. But, when caught wide coming to the first turn, he elected to go back and obtain cover, rather than going over excessive ground.

Overall, it was a fantastic effort to finish third, albeit 23/4 lengths behind the winner.

Furthermore, his defeat could also be due to the second-run syndrome. It was his second outing from a five-month break.

His first run back, in a Class 4 race over 1,200m on turf on Jan 15, yielded a creditable fifth behind Brutus. He stormed home from last of 14. He was also baulked for a run at one stage.

Those two runs have shown that In All His Glory is improving with each start. With the second-run syndrome behind him and further progress, he should notch his fourth victory from 15 starts.

Two of his successes were over the 1,400m trip. The other was over 1,200m. All were on the turf.

Should In All His Glory falter again, Fitzsimmons has a good back-up in two-time winner Den Of Thieves.

The four-year-old New Zealand-bred was also a beaten $21 favourite last time, when 10th after being well up with the pace.

You can ignore that run. He, too, had excuses.

He was bumped on jumping, raced keenly in the early and middle stages and wide without cover. Worst of all, he was severely checked near the 250m mark.

Before that, the brown gelding completed a double – over 1,200m on turf last Nov 27 in Class 5 and over the Polytrack 1,200m on Jan 2 in Class 4.

His trial and final gallop were good. He did not go hard in both – just to keep him ticking.