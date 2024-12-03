Jungle King primed for fourth win in Malaysia

Trainer Ananthen Kuppan, who was among the winners at the just-concluded meeting at Kuala Lumpur on Dec 1, could pull another from out of the hat when Jungle King takes on Class 3 opposition at Sungai Besi on Dec 8.

Already a money-spinner with seven wins, four of which at Kranji, from 39 starts, he was one of the outstanding performers at the gallops on the morning of Dec 3.

Sent out against the clock, he stretched out with a strong canter before turning on the style to run the 600m in 39sec.

An eight-year-old by Makfi who does not have “retirement” in his plans, Jungle King was a winner as recently as Oct 13.

That day, ridden by 3-kg claimer, Tuan Ammar, he led from the get-go and made every post a winning one.

He eventually beat Rambo by ½ length over the short and sharp 1,200m.

While he failed to make the board at his next outing on Oct 27, he came back strongly to hold down third spot at his last start on Nov 17.

Now, he seems to have found his footing again and his assignment on Dec 8 could see him post his eighth career win and his fourth success for Ananthen.

Also posting a good gallop on the training track was Thunder.

One from a team of nine entered for the meeting by trainer Lawson Moy – who also won with The Star on Dec 1 – Thunder went for a spin over the 600m in 39sec.

Word from trackside was that he pulled up looking good.

With 60 starts to show, Thunder has been putting in some good runs recently and he could be ready to do in Kuala Lumpur what he used to do at Kranji – and that is, win races.

Yes, when under the care of Tim Fitzsimmons at Kranji, the Battle Of Marengo eight-year-old proved to be a really good horse to have in the yard.

From 53 starts, he managed to put together seven wins, going back to Jan 23, 2021. That last one was on Oct 28, 2023.

However, he has been “winless” since making his bed at Moy’s yard in Selangor. That was at the beginning of the 2024 season.

To his credit, he has been working diligently and that elusive win on Malaysian turf could be coming sooner rather than later.

Thunder has finished on board at his last five starts and he did well to take fourth at his last outing on Oct 27 – despite having to race wide for most of the 1,700m trip.

The 1,100m he will have to cover on Dec 8 might seem a tad too sharp but he likes to race near the front and, if given rein to do his thing, he could surprise a few of his doubters.

In the same race, Top Gun could be the surprise package.

A handsome chestnut by Ruwi from the stables of Simon Dunderdale, his last win was on Aug 13. That day, ridden by jockey Anandan Subramaniam, he posted a narrow victory over Fast And Super.

The six-year-old finished second in his next start but his subsequent runs have not been headline stuff.

Still, he gets the favours in that 1,100m race coming up on Dec 8. He has been allotted a featherweight of 53kg and it just might work to his advantage.

