Another shot at history for Seow

Jerlyn Seow will never forget her first trophy race win in the Japan Racing Association Trophy aboard the David Kok's Lord Justice (pictured) on Oct 8.

With champion apprentice Yusoff Fadzli and his runner-up Iskandar Rosman promoted to the senior riding ranks, third-placed Jerlyn Seow would be entitled to think the coast is clear for 2023 to be her year.

But the 29-year-old third-year rider does not subscribe to such a simplistic equation, even if she is more determined than ever to etch her name in Singapore racing lore by becoming the first female apprentice to land the supreme prize.

Seow was actually in front at the end of July 2022 with 12 winners under her belt. All that was left to do was maintain the same tempo for another four months.

Unfortunately, her season hit a snag there and then. She rode only three more winners, sliding to third place on the final log, seven winners behind the eventual champion, Yusoff.

The second half of the season saw fewer visits to the winner’s circle, but a lot more in the stewards’ room.

Seow knows she could have made the premiership more interesting, even win it, had she been guilty of fewer indiscretions.

“I was out for three months all-up, but won one on appeal (Zestful) and got two weeks off,” she said.

“I was fighting for the champion title, but all those careless riding suspensions didn’t help. Still, even without them, I’m not really satisfied with my season, I was expecting much better results.

“But I have already accepted what has already happened and it’s time to focus on the new season.”

During the break, Seow took stock of the ups and downs at her sophomore year, and pressed the reboot button.

She also felt she had grown in experience and confidence as she has another crack at the premiership.

“I just got my mind off racing during the break. I came back in December and rode a lot in trials,” she said.

“My fitness is good and I should be able to hit my riding weight of 50kg with more race-riding.

“After two years of riding, I feel more confident and there is much more improvement, for example, in my use of the whip and my pushing. I’m fit and ready to go, and I’m aiming for the apprentice title again.

“Even if Yusoff, Iskandar and Krisna (Thangamani) are not apprentices any more, it’s still very competitive. There are a lot of new apprentices coming through.

“But I think Ibrahim (Mamat) will be a big danger. He’s a good rider and he’s got good support from Michael Clements.”

From the eight other apprentices who will muscle it out, the Kelantan-born rider boasted the highest strike rate in his rookie season in 2022 – 15 per cent for nine winners in 60 rides.

Seow’s may be inferior – improved marginally from 6 to 7 per cent in her second season – but without finding excuses, she could not have picked a worse year to launch her career.

“During Covid-19, it’s been a bit tough to not have classes from a riding master,” said Seow.

“(Rider-turned-steward) Noh (Senari) does his best. But, because he oversees other stuff, he doesn’t really have the time for apprentices. He’s given us four lessons altogether.

“Luckily, I had Saimee Jumaat and Danny Beasley to give me guidance and advice. I saw Danny win at his first day back in Australia yesterday, well done, Dan, and I wish him all the best and plenty of winners.”

After calling time on a successful 15-year-long Singapore stint, the Australian rode a winner (Participator) at his first day back at the races in Wagga on Thursday.

Seow has a near-full book of 11 rides from the 12 races at Saturday’s curtain raiser, including one standby starter. None of them hail from her master Donna Logan, though, but eight other trainers.

Seow will always be grateful to two of them, David Kok and Stephen Crutchley, for taking a leap of faith on her.

“I’m so thankful to Stephen Crutchley (Fame Star) and Michael Clements (Tangible) for giving me opportunities in my first few Group races, and David Kok for giving me that Japan Racing Association Trophy-winning ride on Lord Justice,” she said.

“But it may get a bit tougher this year when my claim drops to 2kg with another 10 winners (to hit 40 winners).”

One horse who may take her closer to the mark is Surpass Natural in Saturday’s $100,000 Kranji Stakes A race (1,100m).

Seow was aboard when the Mahadi Taib-trained Elvstroem seven-year-old ran on for second to Lucky Jinsha in a similar Polytrack speed dash, but in Class 2 company, on Nov 5. She is, however, wary of the sticky barrier this time.

“I rode Surpass Natural in a trial. He’s still in good form after the spell, I’m happy with him,” she said.

“The only query is barrier No. 12. I’ll leave it to Mahadi to work out how to ride him.”