April 18 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,400m)

(6) GORGEOUS DUDE comes from an in-form stable. Has run two promising races over the trip. He makes his Poly debut.

(7) BUZZ BOMB takes on older runners but has made steady improvement and his last Kenilworth effort over the trip should see him at his peak.

(5) MY BOY LOLLIPOP was a close-up second on debut and steps up in trip. He also takes on older runners.

(11) ALWAYS SHINING was running on nicely at his second start over course and distance. He has the worst of the draws but should make his presence felt.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(4) COPACABANA made a smart debut for Dennis Bosch but that was over 1,200m. Rachel Venniker stays with the ride as the filly goes a mile in the second start.

(3) CITY LIGHTS stays the trip and has improved in a tongue-tie. However, she was a well beaten second last run.

(8) EXTRACTION takes on older runners but looks to be the pick of the Mike Miller quartet judged on jockey bookings. First mile test, but she caught the eye when running on late in a sprint.

(2) I’M DEVINE is lightly raced and seems to have some issues. She does look capable on her day.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(2) RED ROSES TOO is quick and was not disgraced last time from a wide draw. Her last win was over course and distance.

(7) THERE SHE GOES is drawn widest of the seven runners and makes her Poly debut. She should feature with apprentice claim.

(6) CONVOCATION has won both starts back from a break. She also makes her Poly debut and is useful.

(1) HOT PEARL is difficult to catch right but has her third run after a break and is well drawn.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(10) YAMADORI makes his Poly debut, but at best, could have the measure of this field.

(2) LONGSWORD got a seven-point raise in the Highveld but Richard Fourie staying on is a bonus.

(3) DOWN BY THE RIVER was not far back in his first run back from the Cape. He has a handy weight and can feature.

(9) DIANI was running on nicely when back in blinkers.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(2) PURPLE POWAHOUSE has been consistent and was a touch unlucky last run when bumped at the start and lost his position. He loves the Poly and should put in another forward showing.

(7) DARK TIDE is down in class and improved in blinkers last run although he did have a light weight.

(6) STEVIE GEE was game in defeat last run and has a light weight to help his cause.

(4) MAC HARDY was in need of his last run after a long break. One to watch in the market.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(7) JOSHUA HOTSNAKE is due a change of fortune after three consecutive runner-up berths. He goes well over course and distance and should contest the finish.

(3) CERULEAN DANCER takes on males but has consistent Highveld form over the trip. She takes to the Poly for the first time.

(4) ULTRA QUICK found strong market support last run and won well with first-time pacifiers. He looks capable of following up.

(1) KUMEMORI shed his maiden over course and distance and is back over what looks to be his optimum trip with Fourie back on board.

Race 7 (1,800m)

(6) WYATT’S CHOICE is lightly raced and was narrowly beaten over course and distance last time. The form has been franked, so a repeat should see him close again.

(3) BANZAI PIPELINE has been consistent and his last win came on this course. He should make a bold bid.

(2) FLAG BEARER is showing signs of his best form and was not far back over the distance last time. He should take to the Poly on debut.

(7) RICCARDO just failed last time. He must have a strong chance of making the frame.