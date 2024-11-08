Nov 9 South Africa (Turffontein/Kenilworth) form guide

Race 1 (1,000m)

(8) COSMIC QUEEN attracted betting support on her good debut. She was in contention to win but stumbled badly. It is possible she would have succeeded but for the stumble, though that is open to debate. She can, however, recoup losses for her followers.

(7) PRETTY PRECIOUS did not show her best last time at Hollywoodbets Durbanville. She should fight out the finish on local debut.

(4) ALESIAN BEAU showed pace on debut. Can do better this time.

(5) FIZZLY BUBBLY is making her debut and deserves some respect if the money comes for her.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(4) ZEITZ ran on from a long way back when a beaten favourite over this distance last time. He can redeem himself in first-time blinkers that should sharpen him up and make him race handier.

(5) BOMBERS IN THE SKY has improved in two starts over this trip and is closely matched on that form, so he should be competitive.

(3) EXPRESS YOURSELF improved over 1,400m. Can make her presence felt with further progress expected over this extended trip.

(10) RED DAWN has the form and experience to get involved.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(8) PIONEER SQUARE ran well in both starts and should like this longer distance. Gets the nod.

(2) ONE MORE STAR was ahead of rival Pioneer Square when they first met but was behind him last time. He should be right there at the finish yet again.

(7) OBSIDIAN could be looking for this distance and is not out of it.

(9) THE ULTIMATE KING makes his debut, but his trainer knows what is needed to win a race like this first time.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(2) STATE CAPITOL has acquitted herself well in two post-maiden outings and is likely to play a leading role off an unchanged mark.

Hard-knockers (7) HANG OUT THE STARS, (10) OZARK and (12) DREAM SEARCHER have shown enough recently to have a say in the outcome.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(3) GLAMOROUS LADY has been runner-up in her last three starts. Hopefully she can go one better trying the longer straight.

(9) TUSCAN STAR showed improvement last time and has a winning chance.

A lot more was expected from (8) POPLAR PARK last time but she was reported to be not striding out. She was not disgraced on debut, so could bounce back to score.

(7) ONO NO KOMACHI was not disgraced in her two starts and could contest the finish again.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(10) SAIL THE SEAS won a similar contest last time beating older hard-knockers and a four-point penalty is unlikely to halt his momentum, with the extra 200m likely to unlock further improvement.

Distance-suited (5) HOODIA will keep her honest.

(14) DALMENY FACTOR and (2) HAPPY DAYS are progressive 3YO colts with the form to be competitive.

Race 7 (1,100m)

(7) NIGHT BOMBER has the form and fitness to stand him in good stead.

(8) WALK WITH ME can get into the picture.

(3) BLACK EGRET is entitled to improve after a pleasing Cape introduction.

(4) SWEETIE DARLING has shown enough to warrant respect on her reappearance.

Race 8 (1,160m)

(1) DYCE is clearly the class act and sets the standard. He, however, has let the side down on occasion.

(2) WILLIAM ROBERTSON is reliable and won a nice race last time and will be right there at the finish once again.

(3) MRS BROWNING and stable companion (5) WINTER GREETING are both returning from a break but are talented and would not be surprise winners.

Race 9 (2,500m)

(1) CALL TO UNITE won a 2,000m Listed race when last seen and neither the resultant seven-point penalty nor an extra 500m will halt his progression.

Stablemates (6) DAIMYO and (9) FUTURE SWING have a bit to find on these terms but should improve after encouraging last starts (both second), so they could threaten.

(8) LOVE IS A ROSE is weighted to be competitive.

Race 10 (1,000m)

(6) ALMOND SEA is very fast and remains unbeaten in three starts over this distance. She returns from a break but it will take a good one to catch her if she is at her best.

(1) TIME FO ORCHIDS is holding her form and will challenge for top honours yet again.

(4) EXCHANGE STUDENT is talented and beat rival Time Fo Orchids when they last met but did not show that form last time when tried around the turn.

(5) ELEGANT ICE showed of what she is capable with an easy win last time but she may cut her throat if she tries pacing it with Almond Sea.

Race 11 (1,100m)

(7) NORDIC QUEST is good value to defy a career-high mark (five-point penalty).

(6) SOUTHERN SKIES is unbeaten in two starts with blinkers fitted and can fight it out.

Progressive hat-trick scorer (12) BE MERRY and stablemate (8) SUMMER LILY (blinker strike) should make their presence felt.

Race 12 (1,800m)

(12) GREETING MY MASTER was an easy winner last time but picked up an eight-point penalty.

His task is tougher this time but he will be in receipt of 11kg from (1) MAIN DEFENDER. More was expected from Main Defender last time when returning from a break. His task this time is not easy but he would not be a surprise winner.

(7) ATTICUS FINCH and (13) HOME OF THE BRAVE are both in good form and are not out of it.

Race 13 (1,400m)

Stablemate (4) BEWARE THE BOMB is 2kg worse off with re-opposing (7) MAI SENSATION, who is weighted to avenge a recent ½-length defeat.

(3) SYMPHONY IN WHITE and (12) GIMMIE’S COUNTESS are closely matched on the form of a 2YO Grade 1 meeting over 1,200m, but the latter was most unlucky on that occasion and recently made amends in a 1,400m Grade 3 on her seasonal reappearance. It should pay to follow her progress, despite an unfavourable draw.

Race 14 (1,800m)

(7) COMMAND PILOT is in good form and will be receiving weight from all his rivals. He has done well at this course.

(5) IMPERIAL MASTER is holding form and should contest the finish yet again.

(4) THE FUTURIST is very unreliable but has ability and his rivals cannot allow him a soft lead.

(2) JOKER MAN has not been at his best in his last two starts but would not be a surprise winner.

Race 15 (1,400m)

(1) SWIATEK outran market expectations when winning on debut. That form has been franked and she is open to any amount of improvement.

(6) SCARLET MACAW acquitted well in defeat in a stronger race last time and will be more competitive in these calmer waters.

Fellow 3YO fillies (8) PINK PIGEON and (9) TWO G’S should make their presence felt after last-start maiden victories.

Race 16 (1,400m)

(1) BEATING WINGS bounced back to her best with a very good win last time. She does have to give weight away to her rivals but sets the standard for the race.

(4) WHITE PEARL is distance-suited and could make all if in the right mood.

(6) MISS HANNIGAN is in good form and capable of getting involved in the finish.

(2) LET’S GO NOW has disappointed of late but is weighted to win if the handicapper is right.

Race 17 (1,200m)

(7) MONUMENTAL finished behind (8) ARCTIC WIZARD in a stronger race recently and is 1½kg better off. But the latter has more scope to improve, so could defy the revised weight terms.

(5) SIR KORSKI fits a similar profile and ought to acquit himself competitively on handicap debut.

Last-start maiden winner (2) LET IT BE SAID could also have more to offer after a subsequent gelding.

Race 18 (1,000m)

(1) CHIEFTAIN may have just needed his last run. He is likely to be fitter this time and can go one better.

(5) ZANTHAR is speedy and could enjoy this minimum trip.

(3) KING OF VENUS showed his best when an easy winner last time and could follow up under a six-point penalty.

(2) LOVEGRASS has not shown her ability in her last two starts.

Race 19 (1,200m)

(11) PRINCE OF TIBET was refitted with blinkers when beating (12) CHAMPAGNE MAC in a similar contest last time and should go well again with the headgear retained. However, the latter is weighted to reverse that form and could have more to offer in first-time blinkers.

(7) TAMBOURINE MAN appeals most of the remainder.

(5) ISCHYRO was heavily supported in that race and is capable of redeeming himself.