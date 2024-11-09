Nov 9 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis
Young Champion set to atone
Race 1 (1,650m)
3 Not A Few turned in an eye-catching fifth first-up in his debut, also his first attempt in Class 5, despite a slow start.
1 Fairy Horse backs up from Nov 6, when he narrowly missed the placings in fourth. While draw 11 is not ideal, he is primed for a breakthrough in this grade.
4 Spangle Fortune has trialled well since his first-up run. Looks set to get on the pace from his low barrier under claiming apprentice.
5 Colourful Baron impressed with an easy 1,800m win last start, despite covering extra ground. Inside gate will make things even better.
Race 2 (1,200m)
3 Circuit Jolly ran third on debut after vying for the lead. Jumping a track mark near the 170m did not help. He has trialled ideally in between runs and is the one to beat, especially from barrier 3.
1 Juneau Pride ran on for second from barrier 12, just ahead of Circuit Jolly. Better drawn in 2.
6 Ka Ying Attack ran above market expectations on debut with a close-up fourth. Watch.
5 Etalon Or has been performing well despite wide draws, missing by a narrow margin in recent starts and can go close again.
Race 3 (1,200m)
2 Roman Crown has trialled well in between runs since his first Class 4 test. Zac Purton booking suggests he is ready to improve.
1 Master Trillion won on debut for Frankie Lor and appears better than Class 4 standard. Can win again, despite the widest barrier.
9 Monarch County ran a good race on debut. Should benefit from that run and take a step forward.
7 He Was You is well prepared for his debut for the Tony Cruz yard. Watch for any market support.
Race 4 (2,000m)
1 Charity Gain remains on an upward trajectory for the David Eustace stable after securing his first career win over 1,800m last start.
8 Joyful Prosperity broke his maiden last run, albeit in Class 5. Has turned the corner since moving to Danny Shum’s stable.
9 Jubilation has shown the consistency needed for this type of race and should map well from barrier 2, which suits his racing style.
7 Happy Hero is two from two at this course and distance. His Class 4 win two starts back puts him in good stead for this.
Race 5 (1,650m)
5 Jumbo Fortune tries the all-weather track for the first time and is on the quick back-up after a solid second last week. Go close.
3 Forever Folks is easy to like in this race, given his overall consistency lately.
8 Excel Wongchoy is edging ever closer to a breakthrough victory. Jockey Vincent Ho can secure a favourable run from barrier 4.
12 Foremost Teddy remains a maiden after 10 starts but has placed in all three runs this preparation. Can surprise.
Race 6 (1,000m)
6 Magic Control was runner-up to Beauty Waves in the Group 3 National Day Cup. Freshened since, he was sharp in his trial. Can atone.
3 Wunderbar should jump smartly, set the pace, and prove tough to pass from his outside draw in this small field.
1 Whizz Kid is reliable over track and distance. He is hard to ignore, even if a win may be a stretch.
5 Tomodachi Kokoroe resumed with a strong fourth first-up despite a wide run. Will get a more economical trip this time.
Race 7 (1,400m)
5 Young Champion had vet excuses first-up, pulling up with blood in the trachea. He has been given 47 days to recover and should make amends second-up.
11 Packing Hermod is an exciting prospect, facing an acid test in Class 2 and 1,400m for the first time. With Purton unable to make the weight, Lyle Hewitson gets on.
12 Rubylot impressed with a sharp first-up win over 1,200m and should relish the step up to 1,400m on his Class 2 debut.
6 Bottomuptogether ran a solid second to Wunderbar last start despite a wide draw. This marks his first race over 1,400m.
Race 8 (1,400m)
5 Jubilant Winner’s last-start second to Stellar Swift reads well for a race like this. His trial in between runs suggests he is ready.
7 Legend St Paul’s showed ability on debut with a game runner-up to Win Speed and should improve further second-up, benefiting from an inside draw in barrier 2.
2 Sunny Da Best is better than his last two runs suggest. Should show improved fitness.
14 Fight Time resumed with a promising second place to Master Mastermind, which is solid form.
Race 9 (1,200m)
12 Super Infinity’s second to rising star Packing Hermod is strong form for a race of this nature. Can go one better.
4 Savvy Brilliant broke through at his second local start over 1,200m, beating Super Infinity on that occasion. Has claims.
7 Storm Rider finally lands a favourable draw in gate 3. His first-up and second-up runs have been encouraging.
6 Captain Win benefits from barrier 1, and his previous consistent form is certainly good enough for him to be in contention.
Race 10 (1,600m)
3 Voyage Samurai picked up where he left off last season with a game second behind Pray For Mir. He should strip fitter second-up and looks tough to oppose.
5 Turin Starspangled faded late on pace in a fast-run race last start. Still a solid effort.
8 Silo has been improving with each run in Hong Kong. Though yet to place, has finished close.
9 Star Mac showed he was ready to win with a strong second last start.
Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club
