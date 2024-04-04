April 5 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(3) MAGDALA is very speedy and, if she does not overdo it, could prove hard to catch in this line-up.

(4) MAGICAL RIVER was a bit of a disappointment last time but is capable of better and should fight out the finish.

The betting will be the best guide on the winning chances of (5) MISS PREDATOR, (6) PROJECT RUNWAY and (7) SANDY’S PRINCESS.

(9) WINASHARE is a well-bred filly and would not be a surprise winner.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(4) GLOBAL STATE has run well in both starts and both winners in those races look good sorts, so he should be the one to beat.

(6) SWEET AND TRUE was touched off on debut but the horse who beat him flopped last time.

(1) COWBOYS DON’T CRY was not disgraced on debut and could make vast improvement with that experience.

(3) GARDENER’S PRIDE makes his debut and could be ready for this race.

(5) STORMSTRIDE makes his debut, so keep an eye on the betting.

(8) CAN’T SAY NO was not disgraced on debut, and could do even better this time.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(8) FIVE STAR MAGIC is improving and knocking on the door. She could go one better this time.

(1) BATTLE OF KURSK won a nice race on March 29 and is worth following again.

(3) SPECMAGIC makes his local debut and can fight out the finish once again.

(4) ACT OF POWER, (6) MY BEST SHOT and (7) MASTER OF DEFENSE are not out of it.

Race 4 (1,400m)

Jockey Richard Fourie has a tremendous record aboard filly (1) LUNA HALO, with six wins and a second place. The runner-up performance was also full of merit as he had to deal with a slipped saddle.

(2) AND WE DANCED continues to be in very good form without winning but is weighted to win this.

(4) SISTER LIGHT is best around this distance and should run better than her last run.

(9) SILVERY BLUE and (10) TREASURE HUNT should not win at these weights but may run a place.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(1) FERRANDO is knocking hard on the door and should be a big runner over this track and trip.

(2) MR BODACIOUS did not show his best over 1,200m but did win his penultimate start, which was over this course and distance.

(3) RAPTOR ISLAND took a long time to finally break his maiden status and can continue his good work here.

(7) GREAT TIMES only found one better on the day last time and can contest the finish.

(10) JACKSON MISISSIPPI is speedy and looks an each-way chance.

Race 6 (2,000m)

(8) NOTHINGELSEMATTERS proved just in need of his local debut and could be ready to strike.

Alan Greeff stable companions (1) CENTRAL CITY and (9) ST CLOUD are both probably at their very best on the Polytrack but do deserve some respect.

(3) LIGHT WITHOUT is in good form and should be right there at the finish.

(4) PAINITE likes the Polytrack but he is not without a chance here.

(7) MAGICAL MIDLANDS is capable of better than what he has been showing of late.

Race 7 (2,800m)

(2) BOURNEMOUTH is a decent stayer and was caught out of his ground last time. Fourie has a very good record aboard him and it will be of no surprise if he turns around the form of his last run.

(1) ZATARA MAGIC is a bit unreliable but can contest the finish again.

(3) PEACE IN OUR WORLD is back to his very best and should fight out the finish yet again.

(4) THEFUTUREISBRIGHT is not an easy ride but has made the trip from the Western Cape and deserves some respect.

Filly (6) MEDLERS TART caught the other riders napping last time but she may not get away with those tactics this time.