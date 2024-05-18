May 19 South Africa (Scottsville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(7) COMMANDING comes off some smart feature race form, including a close-up fourth to Little Ballerina. Can live up to his name.

(13) MY BOY LILLIPOP disappointed when favourite on the Poly in his second outing. He had made a smart debut over course and trip.

(9) DAPPER has put in two smart efforts over course and distance.

Keep an eye on (16) MASTER DU ROUVRAY.

Race 2 (1,000m)

Trainer Glen Kotzen has given positive comments about (9) LAUGH TILL I CRY. Smart filly.

(2) CAPE CAPRI disappointed in the soft going after a promising debut and can do much better.

(15) HURRICANE CAT found some market support on debut. Expect a better showing.

(8) TAKE NOTE improved nicely at the second time of asking and has an each-way chance.

Race 3 (1,400m)

Kotzen sends out (1) FACILE from a plum draw in the filly’s first outing. The comment: Nice filly, if not too green, will be in the money.

But she faces a stiff test against (8) CARE FORGOT, who ran two close-up seconds since returning from a break after her debut, and (5) TIPPERARY, who makes her way down from the Highveld for Paul Matchett.

(3) SAFE AND SOUND improved nicely second time out and the extra furlong from a good draw should see her competitive.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(7) STRATHCLYDE was in need of the run behind stablemate King Of The Gauls back on home soil. With a run under his girth and an extra two furlongs to travel, he can make the required improvement.

(4) EL REY VIENE has been knocking at the door for some time now. Strong claims.

(6) LICENCE TO THRILL has been close-up at his last three.

(9) PHUTULICIOUS has won twice over course and distance and is still improving.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(1) SHIPHOLIA registered her last three wins on the Poly. With Richard Fourie atop, she should be a lively contender.

(11) STORMY CHOICE is way better than her last run over a mile. Back to a sprint with blinkers can see her surprise.

(7) SHANTA’S PRIDE has her third run after a break. Chance.

(14) REEFWAY got hammered in the ratings after her distant third in the Poinsettia Stakes, going up 14 points. Kom Naidoo has booked 4kg claimer Brevan Plaatjies.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(8) TEFLON MAN, who started a warm favourite in the Pinnacle Stakes over course and distance last time, takes on lesser company.

(7) DONQUERARI stormed home last start and is never far off them. Each-way hope.

(1) BEECHHAMWOOD BOY has been racing in the soft at his last three. This is his best course and distance and, given firmer ground, he could notch his eighth win.

(12) COMMON GROUNDS was a comfortable winner on the Poly last run. He is up in class but Fourie has stayed with the ride.

Race 7 (1,500m)

(5) GRINKOV was a close-up third to Royal Aussie over the Kenilworth 1,400m last time. If he can reproduce that effort, he could be the horse to beat.

(2) ITSRAININGWILLIAM won his last two. Still in good trim.

(1) THE SHEPHERD is progressive. He takes a jump in class but has only 52kg to shoulder.

(9) SHOEMAKER is next in line.

Race 8 (1,950m)

(11) TRUSTOVA goes over this trip for the first time. He was a close-up second to the useful Wiccan Warrior last run in a stronger field. If he stays the trip, he should be right there.

(4) PONGOLA has been consistent over shorter and did well from a wide draw to finish third last time. This extended trip may be what he is looking for.

(12) QUERARI’S DREAM is lightly raced and showed up well first run out of the maidens when going over this trip for the first time.

(6) FUTURE SAINT has been consistent on the Poly. He stays the trip well and can feature.