Aug 2 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(2) MANEKI NEKO was carded to have run at Hollywoodbets Durbanville on July 31 – if appearing for this race, he could prove a bit better than these rivals.

(1) FLASH LIGHTNING flopped last time but has had a change of trainer since then and could be a serious threat on local debut.

(10) MASTER FORESTER was making progress late on local debut and could have more to offer.

Stable companion (12) LENNOXTOWN ran well on debut but does tackle stronger rivals this time.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(1) ENGLISH MISTRESS was carded to have run on July 31 at Hollywoodbets Durbanville – if appearing in this race, she could prove better than these rivals.

(2) LADY LUCK did not show her best on the Polytrack last start and is sure to do a lot better this time.

(3) STRING OF LIGHTS and (4) RAIN BIRD are battling to get out of the maiden ranks and look to have each-way claims.

(7) BEIJING BOULEVARD showed vast improvement last time and could have more to offer.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(1) STORM BOULEVARD flopped on local debut but that was on the Polytrack and he is likely to do a lot better on the grass this time.

(9) DONNY’S BOY, (10) OLIVER TWIST and (11) POMO’S BIG SPENDER are all capable of improvement and hold winning chances.

(8) GARDENER’S PRIDE showed vast improvement last time and could run a place. Include in the exotics.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(2) JADE’S CABERNEIGH is in the form of her life, with three wins in her last four starts, and can score again.

(1) MY AMI BEACH is unreliable but is also capable of a strong finish when in the mood.

(8) BREEDE BABY showed vast improvement to win last time and could follow up.

(9) BLUE PALACE, (11) TRUE DESIGN and (12) MARSHMALLOW have all shown glimpses of ability and must be considered.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(4) PIROSHKA has been disappointing this year but has made the trip from the Western Cape and could score.

(2) THE WINTER LAKE blows hot and cold but can win.

(5) JEWEL CAT has struck a purple patch and there is no real reason he cannot win again.

(9) EL REY VIENE makes his local debut and deserves respect as well.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(2) TIME FOR LOVE showed what she is capable of with a fine win in May. She has not been disgraced in two starts since and can bounce back to score.

(3) LUNA HALO flopped last time but is talented and can recover from that setback.

(4) RAINBOW LORIKEET has disappointed twice in a row but has a winning chance.

(8) STRANGE MAGIC bounced back with a good win last time and could follow up.

(1) ROCKIE REEF has not been at her best this year but a change of trainer and scenery could spark some life back in her.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(3) SUGAR MOUNTAIN clearly likes a soft track and won a good race last time. He is weighted to follow up that victory.

(2) FAIRY KNIGHT did not stay the Derby distance but has been very good all year and won a solid race last time.

(4) CHERRY ANO blows hot and cold but has an each-way chance. Respect.

(9) HAT’S PRIDE is better than his last run would suggest and can contest the finish.

Race 8 (2,000m)

The normal last tough race and a wide spread of runners could be best for the exotics.

(5) CATCH THE TUNE showed his best side last time and could follow up and score again.

(2) CENTRAL CITY did not show his best last time but was in good form before that and has a winning chance.

(3) NO PLACE LIKE HOME is capable of a strong finish when in the mood.

(7) MAGICAL MIDLANDS was not disgraced last time and is another to include in the exotics.