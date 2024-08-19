Aug 20 South Africa (Vaal) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(7) MISS MUNROE was not disgraced when raiding KwaZulu-Natal last time and should do even better this time around.

(5) BELLISSIVAR does seem better than her last run would suggest and can contest the finish.

(6) INTRO lost her way but should not be ignored. She looks to have each-way claims.

(3) PERINI PALACE is holding form and can contest the finish again.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(7) PURSUIT OF FAME showed vast improvement last time and could go one better but it is a very competitive race.

(6) KWAGGA BLITZ has improved of late and is clearly not out of it.

(8) SMASHING and (9) MARIESKOP are two others quite capable of winning a race like this.

Race 3 (2,000m)

(5) AVOONTOAST is seeking a hat-trick and deserves respect.

(2) INDIAN OCEAN reminded us what she is capable of with a solid win last time and could follow up.

(4) SAY IT WITH ROSES probably has scope for the most improvement and won a nice race last time, so could follow up.

(1) SPECIAL CHARM is unreliable but could run a place.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(6) DIESEL’S SHADOW lacked betting support last time and did not run as well as expected. He usually runs very well for jockey Gavin Lerena and can score.

(1) THUNEE PLAYA is unreliable but did win last time and deserves some respect.

(3) ROSY LEMON is in good form and can get involved with the finish again.

(9) MAJESTIC TOUCH nearly landed a tidy gamble last time and could go one better.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(5) RAINBOW REWARD has been runner-up twice in his last three starts and deserves a winning turn.

(2) THE AFRICA HOUSE is usually thereabouts and can contest the finish again.

(3) CALLMEWHENUNEEDME showed what he is capable of with a wide-margin win last time and could follow up.

(4) LINKIN NAVIGATOR is clearly better than his last run would suggest.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(2) VIRGINIA BEACH showed improvement with blinkers last time and could follow up and win again.

(1) MIST IN SCOTLAND beat the selection easily back in June at this class but flopped at Scottsville after that. She would not be a surprise winner.

(8) GLAWARI was a very easy winner last time. Respect.

(5) GOLDEN ASPEN runs well for jockey Marco van Rensburg and could contest the finish.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(5) WHAT A TIGER is in good form and should make a bold bid.

(6) KINSHIN SHA is not an easy ride but should be competitive.(7) SECRET CHORD is gunning for a hat-trick and may well pull it off.

(4) ON CUE has not won for some time but is worth consideration.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(2) MIDNIGHT FUSION is usually there or thereabouts and could be ready for a big run.

(3) PHANTOM EXPRESS shows improvement and could do even better this time around.

(4) THE NAVY LARK bounced back with a solid win last time and can follow up.

(5) JUST THE TWO OF US has been best over this distance. Each-way claims.