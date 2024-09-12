Public Warning System siren to sound on Sept 15: SCDF

The annual exercise is part of the SCDF's efforts to familiarise the public with the public warning system.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) will sound an “Important Message” signal through the islandwide Public Warning System (PWS) on Sept 15, at 6.20pm.

In a media statement on Sept 12, SCDF said that the signal will also go off on smartphones installed with the SGSecure mobile app, where the app’s notification and alert settings have been enabled. It will stop after 20 seconds, and be accompanied by a brief text message on the PWS sounding.

SCDF assured the public to “not be alarmed by the minute-long sounding exercise”, and advised them to tune in to any local radio station or free-to-air TV channels for more information on the PWS.

The public can also visit go.gov.sg/pws to learn more about the system and its signals.

Held annually, the broadcast exercise is part of SCDF’s efforts to familiarise the public with the PWS signals and to raise awareness on how the public should react upon hearing them.