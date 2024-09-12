Greatham Boy takes 1,400m gamble

Greatham Boy (Ryan Curatolo) galloping away to his last victory in a Class 3 race (1,200m) on June 30.

The last event on the 10-race programme on Sept 14 is looking a lot like the “get-out stakes” for recent Group flops.

Even among those with no foray at elite level, they were once top-drawer material who flattered to deceive, such as Boss Phan and Lord’s Command.

But, that easier $70,000 Class 3 race (1,400m) could well see those Group castoffs bounce back to their very best.

Greatham Boy tops the list. He is the classic example of the horse who is not good enough in Group races, but a star one or two notches below.

One of the early pre-race favourites to the 3YO series, the Tim Fitzsimmons-trained son of Stratosphere could not quite hold a candle to the Ace Of Diamonds, Lim’s Bighorn and Bakeel.

However, the moment he drops in grade, he wins. Back-to-back victories followed his Sprint and Classic defeats, including one when stepped up to Class 3 level.

His connections had another throw at the stumps in the Group 1 Lion City Cup (1,200m), but he again struggled against Lim’s Kosciuszko and Golden Monkey.

Greatham Boy was well supported in a Class 3 Division 2 race (1,200m) on Aug 11, but was safely held by Pacific Vampire.

With four of his five wins over 1,200m and one over 1,100m, and being the half-brother of former speedy mare Celavi, he is still the testing material over 1,400m.

That searching run to finish second to Pacific Vampire may, however, hint at a better handling of 1,400m from now on.

A comfortable barrier trial win on Sept 5 is an even bigger hint about his sizzling form.

Flying Nemo is on the other hand proven over more ground. He was even pushed towards the Group 1 Singapore Derby (1,800m), but was soundly beaten.

The son of Vespa actually ran in all three legs of the 4YO races, outclassed each time by the clean sweep winner Lim’s Saltoro.

This is more up his alley and barrier 11 does not scare him as he gets back and produces late.

Aniki was also out of his depth among the best 4YOs, but lost no marks when eased back in Class 3 company at his last two starts.

The speedy sort should easily find the front from barrier 7. Trainer Leslie Khoo’s booking of leading jockey Bruno Queiroz is a handy pointer to his chances.

Derby fifth Lightning Strike is probably the one who was the least disgraced among the beaten Group brigade. The trip will be too sharp, though, but he can still sneak into the quartet with some luck.

Fitzsimmons will be hoping the son of Impending can spring a surprise, though.

Currently the third standby starter in the Group 1 Grand Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) on Oct 5, he needs a big push to make the cut.

