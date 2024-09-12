Sept 13 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,300m)

(4) RUBY CLAIRE makes her local debut. She may be a bit better than these rivals.

(2) KAROO BOKKIE has shown inexperience but is capable of vast improvement and could be a threat.

(5) ELUSIVE HUNTER tends to lack a strong finish but she may well be the one they have to catch going into the final 400m.

(6) MAD WORLD tries blinkers and should be right there at the finish.

Race 2 (2,200m)

(2) TAKE A MULLIGAN may well prove to be better on the turf but he ran well enough last time to suggest he will win soon. He is contesting a weak race and he could do just that.

(5) CRIMSON COMET did not show his best last time but is clearly capable of better and should fight out the finish.

(3) KAMARIA has tended to lack a strong finish but should be involved with the finish in this weak race.

(6) LENNOXTOWN ran on well on debut but has not shown that form since then, but could improve trying a lot further this time.

Race 3 (1,900m)

(2) GET IT DONE is in very good form. She is clearly at her very best on the turf and over a shorter distance, but she has run well over this track and trip, too. She has what it takes to beat these opponents.

(1) LIGHT OF DAY makes her local debut and is proven on this surface, so deserves some respect.

(5) BREEDE BABY did not seem to handle the blinkers too well last time and could bounce back to be a serious danger.

(6) HUGSANDHIGHFIVES suffered interference last time and is another to consider if things go his way this time.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(3) GUERRA is not an easy ride but is in good form and should fight out the finish yet again.

(7) LAUNCH CODE and (9) FUJISAN both hold winning chances in this line-up.

(10) WIND SOCK showed what he is capable of doing with a good win last time.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(2) KINGDOM OF HEAVEN is clearly better than his last run would suggest and could bounce back to score.

(7) DESTINY’S ANGEL may be at his very best on the turf but that cannot be taken for granted as he is improving and might try start-to-finish tactics.

(8) EL ROMIACHI is capable of getting involved with the finish if in the mood.

(5) CATCH THE TUNE won a nice race a couple of runs back but has been a disappointment since.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(5) GUARDING THE WALL was an expensive flop last time. He did too much too soon with the blinkers on that day. It will be interesting to see if they stay on.

(1) TRAVEL MASTER is in good form and should fight out the finish again.

(4) JAMES FITZJAMES won on local debut and could have more to offer.

(7) DUKE OF ORANGE did not show his best last time but is better than that and is not out of it.

Race 7 (1,200m)

An open-looking handicap and it may pay to include as many as possible in your exotics.

(9) ABOUND seems to be returning to his best and gets a narrow vote to score.

(1) DONNY TEE was a solid winner last time but does give weight to his rivals.

Stable companions (2) WHATEVER NEXT and (3) SIBERIAN STEEL are both long overdue for a win and both need to be included in most permutations.

(5) BETHEL is speedy and is lethal over 1,000m but could keep going this distance.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(11) ABSOLU NOIR did not run well in blinkers last time, and from a decent draw, could get involved with the finish.

(1) THING CALLED LOVE needed her local debut and could improve trying the Polytrack.

(3) KNOCKEMSTIFF was a well-backed winner last time and could follow up.

(6) CRUZADOR is long overdue for a pop-up win.