Aug 3 South Africa (Turffontein/Kenilworth) form analysis

Race 1 (1,160m)

(1) KING OF NUMBERS showed improvement after a change of trainers and found only one better on local debut.

(8) DWIGHT EISENHOWER was not disgraced on debut.

Newcomer (5) YUKON deserves respect with Piere Strydom in the saddle.

(3) PACIFIC showed improvement last time. Can contest the finish again.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(3) LA PULGA showed promise in both starts up the straight as a two-year-old and, on pedigree, this extended trip should be more to his liking.

Lightly raced older rival (9) TERMINATOR got his career back on track with an encouraging last start over track and trip, so should play a leading role.

(4) MIND MAP and (10) COSMIC RHYTHM are also likely to make progress stepping up to this distance.

Race 3 (1,800m)

(4) KEY WORKER has run three decent races and gets an ideal opportunity for a first success.

(7) FLYING HAFLA was not disgraced on debut and should get closer this time.

(5) TIPPERARY disappointed in her last two starts but could run a place.

(1) BUTTERNUTENROOIWYN did not show her best last time but could run a place, too.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(6) ENEMY TERRITORY won a similar contest over this course and distance last time, beating (4) FUN ZONE, (7) MONASHADA, (2) SCHOOL POLICY as well as stablemate (3) PRINCESS IZZY, all of whom are weighted to turn the tables on these revised terms.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(6) THE CANE TRAIN showed good improvement last time. Can go one better.

(2) STORM AHEAD is holding form and should contest the finish.

(4) MANZ KNIGHT made late headway and was not disgraced last time.

(1) DUAL PROPHECY and (3) ORANJEMUND were disappointing in their last starts but both are carded to have blinkers on this time and could score.

Race 6 (1,100m)

Highly regarded (8) FUTURE VARIETY has taken his game to another level after gelding. He has won once, finished third twice and was second three times in six starts since he was “cut”. Could make a winning reappearance after a 161-day absence.

(1) RIVERSTONE is another with scope for improvement on his comeback from a five-month rest.

(7) KING REGENT has place claims.

(4) WE’RE JAMMING will keep them honest.

Race 7 (1,800m)

(2) THAMBI is unreliable but does win when in the mood. Respect.

(3) DIESEL’S SHADOW was a well-backed winner last time and could follow up.

(6) HAZLO GRANDE has improved of late. Each-way claims.

(7) FIFTH OF JULY seems better than his last run and can bounce back.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(3) FUTURE PRINCE bounced back to form with an encouraging third in a minor feature over 1,600m last start when fitted with a tongue-tie. Looks the one to beat.

Justin Snaith holds a strong hand with a four-pronged attack headed by last-start winner (4) INNAMORARE, who is a course-and-distance specialist.

Stablemate (8) MAGIC VERSE has regained momentum after a break (and gelding) and should be competitive, while (10) SOLAR POWER must also be respected.

Race 9 (1,600m)

(2) ON THE HORIZON could still be improving and should fight out the finish.

(1) GIMME A SHOT is weighted to win and is in good form.

(3) SOLDIER’S EYE has not been disgraced of late. Respect.

(4) KEY ELEMENT is clearly not out of it.

Race 10 (1,400m)

(3) LIKETHECLAPPERS did not shape with a tongue-tie fitted last time and should not be hastily condemned.

(9) SPIRIT’S UNITE is in good order. Respect.

(1) VERONIQUE and (12) CATTALEYA renew rivalry, with the former likely to turn the tables on these terms.

Race 11 (1,400m)

(5) CORRUPT quickened nicely to win on debut and can follow up.

(1) CHESTNUT BOMBER is carded to run earlier in the week and that run needs to be looked at.

(2) SPRING TRADITION did not show his best last time but is worth each-way consideration.

(3) GUARDIA REGINE has shown improvement recently. Respect.

Race 12 (1,200m)

(7) ROYAL LYTHAM showed good pace when winning fluently last time. Can follow up.

(9) TRES CHIC ran on well to finish on the heels of that rival and could pose a threat.

(13) ON BOARD can give a better showing with blinkers refitted.

(15) GRUE OF ICE looks a lively outsider.

Race 13 (1,160m)

(10) WHAT A LUCY is still improving and could prove too speedy for this lot.

(6) WAR QUEEN has not shown her best of late but is capable of an upset.

(7) GOLDEN ASPEN seems to reserve her best for the Vaal. Each-way claims.

(4) LAW OF SUCCESS can run a place.

Race 14 (1,200m)

(2) SOOTY has every chance of revisiting the winner’s enclosure if building on the improvement of an encouraging last-start third over track and trip.

Hard-knocker (1) ALL ABOUT AL (headgear removed) and (12) LUNCH MONEY, who will strip fitter after a pleasing comeback outing, also have legitimate ambitions in an open affair.

(8) NIGHT TIGER and (5) GREAT CAT will have their fair share of supporters, too.

Race 15 (1,160m)

(2) WHERE’S THE PARTY was not disgraced last time. She looks the one to be with.

(7) RAINING RUBIES is capable of being competitive.

(5) WAITFORGREENLIGHT is holding form and could fight out the finish.

(1) RATTLE BAG is never too far back and could run a place.

Race 16 (1,800m)

(8) PRIME VENTURE impressed last time with a last-to-first win over 1,600m. The extra furlong suits.

(5) OZARK and (2) KING PELLES showed encouraging signs last time.

(10) NAUSHON has drawn widest but he will be on the scene late.

Race 17 (1,000m)

(4) GOLDEN CHANDELIER did not show his best last time but can bounce back to score.

(2) SAKHALA IS’CATHULO showed vast improvement last time and could go one better.

(6) IN THE ETHER is usually competitive. Respect.

(3) SECRET CHORD was an easy maiden winner last week and could keep going again.

Race 18 (1,600m)

(12) FLY FUTURA, (3) MY BESTIE and (2) RADICCHIO are engaged to run at an earlier meeting – if taking their place, they could fight out the finish.

If not, (1) BARDOLINO could take advantage of their absence from gate 1, after failing to land a blow from a wide draw last time.