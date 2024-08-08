Aug 9 South Africa (Fairview) form analysis

Race 1 (1,100m)

(3) CONNECTION has been runner-up in three of his last five starts, including his last two. He can go one better.

(1) AND ACTION has been a disappointment of late but is capable of fighting out the finish again.

(4) WAR SWORD is one-paced but worth each-way consideration.

(8) ETHENSBEAUT makes her local debut and deserves respect.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(1) LA PEQUENITA is clearly not an easy ride but she has held her form of late and can benefit from a patient Sean Veale ride.

(2) VINTAGE CRYSTAL is threatening to win and should be right there at the finish once again.

(3) ACCUMULATE did not show much on local debut but could like the Polytrack.

(4) SUNDROP is battling to win but is quite capable of contesting the finish.

Race 3 (2,000m)

(6) LADY WRITER is in good form and should fight out the finish again.

Stable companions (8) GOLD FOR AFRICA and (9) JOSI MO showed improvement last time and are clearly not out of it.

(7) LADY ZULTANITE is unbeaten in three starts under Sandile Khathi. Respect.

(1) UNYIELDING ran well last time but will be trying this longer distance for the first time.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(4) KABON KAPI, who ran a nice third over 1,000m on Aug 6, has a winning chance if appearing for this race.

(1) KILMONIVAIG is improving and has won two of her last four starts. Should go close.

(3) ALLENDE has not won for some time but ran well last time and could be ready to strike.

(8) IQEMBULABESIFAZANE returns from a break but would not be a surprise winner. Include in the exotics, at least.

Race 5 (1,300m)

(6) COLORAMA likes the Polytrack and has been in good form of late. She could go close to winning over a track and trip that suits in a competitive field.

(3) SEPTEMBER FLOWER is improving and could have more to offer after a maiden victory.

(4) KOMESANS PASSION is holding her form and has a winning chance.

(5) DAWN OF GOLD and (8) KILEIGH’S FATE are also capable of getting involved in the finish.

Race 6 (1,300m)

(3) ETHANATOR has run in some quality fields in his career and looks to be the one to be with on local debut.

(1) DONNY TEE bounced back to form with a good runner-up performance last time and can go one better.

(2) LT ALEXANDER is holding form well and can contest the finish.(7) ABOUND and (8) RAVILIOUS have ability but do not always show it.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(2) TIMBAVATI RIVER remains in good shape and can score again.

(3) ATKINSON GRIMSHAW is capable of winning a race like this if showing his best side.

Stable companion (4) EYJAFJALLAJOKULL reminded us of what he is capable with a solid win last time and could follow up.

(5) SCAMPTON has some fair form of late and is not out of it.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(2) MY BEST SHOT has the ability and was not disgraced with a cracking third-place finish in a quality field last time and should be above this merit-rated field.

(3) EUPHORIC is unreliable but would not be a surprise winner.

(6) PURPLE OPERATOR won a nice race on local debut and should be right there again.

(8) TRAVEL MASTER returns from a break but is course-and-distance suited and is not out of it.