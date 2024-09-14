Sept 15 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

Packing Bole returns to his preferred track and distance. With little pace in the Class 3 race over 1,200m at Sha Tin, he should be able to roll forward.

Race 1 (1,600m)

3 Family Jewel backs up quickly after being beaten by just over two lengths despite being blocked for a run in the straight. A clearer path this time could see him atone.

7 Smart Beauty found his best form last season, even if it was in Class 5. More than capable of holding his own in this Class 4 field.

4 Midori Burly should benefit from barrier 1 and has shown improvement in his recent trial. Can go well first-up.

5 Mister Dapper looked sharp in his trials and reunites with Karis Teetan. Keep an eye on him.

Race 2 (1,400m)

12 Ho Ho Star charged home to second place on Sept 8 after jumping from a wide gate. Backing up quickly, he draws well and gets Zac Purton on board. Hard to beat.

8 The Khan is having his second Class 5 run. Was well-backed when finishing a close fourth last start. His recent trial was promising.

6 Dragon Delight will map well. He benefits from the 7lb (3kg) claim from apprentice Ellis Wong, which could help him strike fresh.

9 Super Joy is erratic at the start but has the ability to win a race like this with a clean jump.

Race 3 (1,200m)

4 Super Infinity showed promise in three starts last season and returns in what looks like a very winnable race. After a sharp trial, he looks like the one to beat.

9 King Oberon delivered his best effort yet when finishing second to the talented Courier Aladdin. He is trending in the right direction and is a serious contender.

10 Affirm enjoys leading and will give them something to chase, but a win has been elusive after 13 attempts. Barrier 3 helps.

1 Exuberant can measure up but Sha Tin is still an unknown.

Race 4 (1,400m)

5 Cervin gets a rare inside draw for once, and, with Hugh Bowman in the saddle, he ticks a lot of boxes.

13 Charmander found form late last season after switching to David Hall’s stable. If he is to break through, an early-season contest like this could be his chance, especially with Purton electing to ride.

2 Perfect Peach was in stellar form last season. Won over course and distance. Is right in the mix.

10 Cool Blue has been underwhelming, but a stable change to Cody Mo’s might spark him up.

Race 5 (1,400m)

2 Aeroinvincible’s last start was disappointing, but the rain-affected track was not to his liking. A strong trial win suggests he is ready to bounce back.

1 Enjoy Golf broke his maiden two starts back before a solid third to end the season.

5 Handsome Bomb thrived over 1,400m last start, winning comfortably, and is worth following again.

3 Coming Patch is hit-or-miss but was unlucky last time. Has barrier 1 and Vincent Ho.

Race 6 (1,200m)

1 Amazing Fun made a statement with his debut win down the straight in July. Nice trial puts him in good stead for another win.

11 Crazy Treasure is wound up with two handy trials and can take the next step.

4 Regent Glory is an honest dirt runner, finishing his last campaign with a win and a close second. He will be in the thick of it again.

9 Hero Star looks the likely leader with Britney Wong’s 10lb (4.5kg) claim. A well-timed ride could see the pair pinch this from the front.

Race 7 (1,400m)

4 Devas Twelve ended last season on a high note, and must be watched with Purton staying on.

2 Top Peak is the most accomplished runner in this, with two wins from nine. Go close.

5 Mission Voice broke through for his first win at the end of last season. He has more to offer this term.

6 Lucky Impact ran a solid fourth when well-backed on debut last season and is one to follow.

Race 8 (1,200m)

3 Packing Bole is back to his preferred track and distance. With little pace in the race, he should lead.

1 Capital Delight won three from six, and goes well fresh.

4 Self Improvement had excuses last start on turf after racing wide and fading, but should bounce back on dirt.

5 Talents Ambition broke through in his final run last season over further.

Race 9 (1,000m)

4 Magic Control had just one run last season, but has won three of five in Australia, including a Group 3 at Moonee Valley. Trial win over Ka Ying Rising suggests he is ready.

6 Stellar Express was consistent last campaign, though winless, and deserves respect.

1 Carroll Street, who thrives fresh, will benefit from the class drop, where he boasts strong stats.

11 Savvy Brilliant has shown gate speed in trials. Gets the services of Purton for his Hong Kong debut.

Race 10 (1,400m)

3 Star Mac is back after a forgettable 4YO Classic series campaign. His recent trial was eye-catching. This is right up his alley.

6 Lo Pan Spirit showed plenty of promise last season with two wins from four, and his recent trial suggests he is ready to fire fresh.

2 Sunlight Power finished last season strongly. If within striking distance early, he can threaten.

13 Greenwich won a recent trial. A forward run first-up on the cards.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club