Bank on Dancing Tycoon

Dancing Tycoon (No. 6) beating Blazing Kid in an Open Maiden contest over the 1,200m on turf on Feb 13. The Stephen Gray-trained galloper has thrived and should complete a back-to-back double in Race 5 tomorrow.

Last-start winner Dancing Tycoon seems like a horse going places.

Against only six rivals in tomorrow’s $75,000 Novice event over 1,200m on turf, the Stephen Gray-trained four-year-old Australian-bred should score again under regular jockey Wong Chin Chuen.

There will be adequate pace with first-up all-the-way winner Dancing Light around. This will suit Dancing Tycoon.

He is drawn in Gate 1 and can just sit behind the leader before making his bid in the straight.

Also take note that Gray has added the blinkers to his charge. This could perk up his horse further.

Dancing Tycoon has thrived on his sparkling gallop on Tuesday with Wong astride.

A trial winner, the chestnut gelding showed promise in his debut on Jan 15.

He moved up from a handy spot to finish a narrow third behind War Commander and Blazing Kid over 1,200m on turf. The margins were only nose and a short head.

Punters jumped on the bandwagon in his next start four weeks later in another Open Maiden race over the same course and distance. He started as the $11 favourite.

He again sat in a handy spot and gradually moved up. His strong finish took him to a neck victory over Blazing Kid.

His potential can be measured by his winning time, 1min 9.87sec.

That was only his second start, so he certainly has plenty of scope for improvement.

Dancing Light, who led and tapered off to finish seventh in his next start over the 1,200m turf trip, can be given another chance.

The Tim Fitzsimmons-trained three-year-old Australian-bred was probably a victim of the second-run syndrome. The yielding track could also be another factor.

But I reckon a bigger threat should be the Donna Logan-trained Te Akau Ben.

The four-year-old New Zealand-bred ran a good fourth first-up over the 1,200m on turf. He came from the rear.

He has been very earnest on the training track and what I like is the addition of blinkers. This gear has helped many horses to victory.

The Jason Ong-trained Blazing Kid looks set to go one better in Race 2, the $20,000 Open Maiden event over 1,200m on turf.

Both his seconds were top efforts. He lost to War Commander by just a nose and to Dancing Tycoon by a neck.

The four-year-old New Zealand-bred does not seem to be meeting a tough lot.

One with abundant speed, he should attempt to go all the way from Gate 6.

Newcomer Shang Chi won his trial impressively and is a threat.