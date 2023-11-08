Bayliss, Adkins join $1m chase

Andrew Adkins (left) will be on Istataba while Jake Bayliss will ride Pacific Emperor in the big race.

Former Kranji-based jockey Jake Bayliss will be back to ride at the Singapore Gold Cup meeting on Saturday.

Fellow-Australian Andrew Adkins is the other rider flying over for the Gold Cup hit-and-run mission. Unlike Bayliss, the Sydney-based jockey will be at his maiden Singapore assignment.

Bayliss is booked on the David Kok-trained Pacific Emperor while Adkins takes the ride on the Donna Logan-trained Istataba in the $1 million Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m).

Bayliss, 29, spent nine months at a first Singapore stint in 2022, booting home 19 winners, including two at Group level.

Already a three-time Group 1 winner in New Zealand when he first came, Bayliss went on to add the Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m) with Prosperous Return to his Group 1 haul.

He also won the Group 2 Singapore Three-Year-Old Classic (1,400m) on Golden Monkey.

After Singapore, Bayliss returned to New Zealand, then moved to Queensland. He has since taken his tally to 400 winners. Sitting in 15th place on the metropolitan Queensland jockeys’ premiership on four wins, Bayliss goes to scale at 53kg.

Adkins, 26, is a lightweight jockey who has chalked up in excess of 300 winners in a 10-year career in New South Wales.

He won the Sydney apprentices’ title in the 2016/2017 season and boasts eight feature race wins to his name, including the 2018 Group 1 Coolmore Classic (1,500m) with Daysee Doom for his former master Ron Quinton.

Singapore will be the third country he rides in after New Zealand and Macau. Adkins, who sits in 30th position on the Sydney jockeys’ log on two winners, goes to scale at 50kg.

Michael Lee