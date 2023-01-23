Blaze Warrior fired up for seventh strike

Race 1 (1,200M)

1 Mr Valiant makes a crucial dip to Class 4. He did well to finish sixth last time at Happy Valley and looks like he will appreciate racing in this grade. The booking of Karis Teetan is a plus.

3 Baby Crystal is racing well and looks very close to a first win. He has placed second three times from four starts.

4 Brilliant Life was aided by the good draw last time and closed in nicely for second. He has shown he is capable of winning soon.

5 Call Me Dandy makes his debut. Watch the betting.



Race 2 (1,400M)

4 Maximize Heart steps out for his first run in Class 5. He has won on this day before and should be well suited in this grade, especially with Derek Leung hopping up now.

3 Fortune President caught the eye last start and he can also improve racing in this grade. The inside draw should see him save ground throughout. 

7 Team Goodluck has the ability and his pairing with Zac Purton is a plus. This grade is suitable, so is the inside gate.

6 Medic Elite is fit and holding his condition. He can be competitive.



Race 3 (1,400M)

8 Lady’s Choice can figure strongly second-up at a price after a sound debut when closing in for sixth. The booking of Vincent Ho is a plus and he appears ready to take a big step forward. 10 Thunderboltaurus did well on debut for fourth and Hugh Bowman sticks aboard. He was well supported that day and this contest is suitable.

3 Turin Warrior is doing everything right, except win. Keep safe.

2 Spicy Grill rarely runs a bad race (a second and three thirds this term) but is not drawn well.



Race 4 (1,200M)

6 A Americ Te Specso finished nicely for third at his last start. He can take another step forward. His chances look very good, especially with Purton sticking aboard.

10 Smart Leader has been competitive in this grade since his win four starts ago. Holding his condition, he should be around the mark.

11 Fighting Star made all the running impressively last time. Expect him to do the same again but they may not let him skip too far in front.

5 Nicetobemet can improve following a sound debut.



Race 5 (1,800M)

14 Smart Cousin is in a rich vein of form and is close to a first win this term. With the light weight, he gets every chance.

4 Owners’ Star is competitive and has the class. With a bit of luck, he should be in the finish.

3 Go Go Sixteen is drawn ideally and should get a sweet run. The step-up in distance is suitable, as is the booking of Teetan.

1 Superb Daddy will be in the finish.

Race 6 (1,800M)

13 Reach Goal slots in light and should improve following his latest effort. He travelled three-wide without cover that day but still managed to stick on for fifth. He is the one to beat with a light weight from an ideal gate.

1 Nicholson Returns is chasing back-to-back successes. He remains in Class 4, which is suitable.

9 Winning Steps can improve with a return to Sha Tin. The step-back in trip looks a plus.

14 Red Elysees knows what it is all about and should be in the finish. The light weight is an advantage.

Race 7 (1,400M)

6 Blissful Star is still without a win but he looks to have found a suitable contest.

11 Nordic Combined is tracking towards a first win. The booking of Silvestre de Sousa signals intent. With the light weight, he should get his opportunity.

2 Wind N Grass can improve after finishing midfield last time. He is a three-time winner.

5 Yellowfin is consistent (with a second and fourth thirds in last five starts) and should be thereabouts.

Race 8 (1,400M)

2 Blaze Warrior can bounce back after finishing fifth behind the promising Lucky Sweynesse in the Group 3 Chinese Club Challenge Cup over 1,400m. The six-time winner is suited over this course and distance.

10 Mr Ascendency slots in light and looks to have several rating points still to climb. This is quite a huge test but he is in the right vein of form to make a very big improvement.

1 Healthy Happy knows what it is all about. He should find the front and try to pinch this.

3 Fantastic Treasure is better than his latest performance suggests. He can reverse his form in this company.



Race 9 (1,200M)

9 Decisive Twelve has done everything right this season except win. His consistency can be rewarded from an ideal draw under Teetan.

1 Brilliant Way was narrowly denied last time. He should make another challenge with Purton sticking aboard.

4 Goko Win gets Alexis Badel in the saddle and a pair of blinkers. He will likely try to pinch this from the front.

2 Beauty Charge, who found one to beat in his last two starts, is next best.



Race 10 (1,400M)

4 Marado is chasing a fourth consecutive victory. He remains in Class 3 and Gate 1 should give him every conceivable chance.

1 Atullibigeal won well last start and should be in the finish again. He will be finishing fast under Hugh Bowman.

10 Global Harmony has the ability. It is just a matter of putting it all together. Keep safe.



Race 11 (1,600M)

2 Maximus is better than his form suggests. He has yet to score in Hong Kong but has shown that the Sha Tin turf mile is his best trip.

3 Sight Spirit will improve sharply back to this course and distance.

6 Super Sunny Sing is chasing a hat-trick. He will be competitive.

1 Sinba is classy and worth considering. Keep safe.

*Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club