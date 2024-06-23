Boardroom is back in business

The Ricardo Le Grange-trained Boardroom, with jockey Bernardo Pinheiro in the saddle, cruising to an easy win in Race 2 at Kranji on June 22.

On paper, a nine-length beating in the Group 2 Singapore Guineas (1,600m) would have blotted Boardroom’s copybook.

But his trainer Ricardo Le Grange, who, incidentally, also prepares the dominant Guineas winner Ace Of Diamonds, did not think it blotted his.

Despite the second-stringer’s sound defeat, the South African could still find a positive spin, with his confidence in his ability to bounce back barely taking a scratch. To the seasoned horseman, form is relative.

Up against a smaller and softer group of six rivals in the $75,000 Novice race (1,400m), a form reversal from the grey son of Justify would not shock him.

If anything, he would have been very disappointed with a spot outside the tierce, especially after the track took a soaking in the morning. Boardroom did not let him down, including like-minded punters who still sent him off as the $18 second-favourite.

Able to revert to the front-running tactics that led to his only previous victory, Boardroom (Bernardo Pinheiro) kept up a strong gallop throughout to post a comfortable 3½-length win over the well-supported Cheval Pegasus (Simon Kok).

Creative Dreams (Daniel Moor) stuck on for third, another half-length away. The winning time was 1min 22.95sec for the 1,400m on the short course.

From Le Grange’s vindicated tone at the winner’s circle, he would have been besmirched by the doubters’ comments about his horse.

“Some people didn’t obviously do their form properly,” he said.

“The winner (Ace Of Diamonds) won by four lengths. Boardroom finished about another four lengths off the second horse, Bakeel.

“His form behind Bakeel was always quite good. He didn’t finish far behind Bakeel before.

“He was a one-time winner going into a Group 2 race. We threw him in at the deep end, and I think he’s done exceptionally well.

“He was in a Novice race and back down to 1,400m. When the rain came, Bernardo and I came up with a plan to lead.

“In the Guineas, they went very fast in front, and he couldn’t lead. He landed in front easily today, and the rest was pretty straightforward.”

Pinheiro concurred with Le Grange that the sharper trip could work against Boardroom, but his natural gate speed helped his cause.

“He doesn’t have the same turn of foot over a short distance. So the 1,400m was a question mark,” said the Brazilian hoop.

“He’s a big horse with long strides and was coming back from a tough Group 2 race.

“But he broke so well that I thought I’d just make use of his early speed to go forward.

“He’s a horse who just keeps going and won’t stop. He’ll be better over more ground.”

Boardroom races in the same colours as Ace Of Diamonds and Bestseller, Le Grange’s two best horses, those of Filipino owner Sandy Javier.

“Again, I’d like to thank Sandy and his wife Karen for giving me another good horse,” said the trainer.

“I’ve always believed in this horse and he didn’t let me down today. He’s only three and still has a lot of scope for improvement.”

