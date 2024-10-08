Boy Xander looking fresh for the task

Jockey Manoel Nunes steering Boy Xander, then prepared by Jason Lim, to an easy win over 1,100m on the Polytrack at Kranji on April 9, 2022.

With a bumper weekend of racing coming up in Kuala Lumpur on Oct 12 and 13, the combatants were out in force on the morning of Oct 8.

Some galloped. Some were restricted to pace work. Others were schooled at the barriers and, of course, some went against the clock.

Those were the ones who caught the eye and outstanding among them were Boy Xander and El Chubasco.

A seven-year-old by Shamexpress, Boy Xander has not raced since May 2022 when he beat one home in a Class 4 (1,200m) at Kranji. He has resurfaced in Malaysia where he makes his comeback in the Supreme B sprint over 1,100m on Oct 13.

Now with trainer Cheng Han Yong, his gallop over the 600m was, according to most who were trackside, outstanding.

Taking off from deep in the back stretch, he quickened nicely to reel off the last 600m in 36.3sec.

Singapore racing fans will remember Boy Xander as a then-youngster who won two races from five starts on the Polytrack at Kranji.

Then under the care of ex-Kranji trainer Jason Lim – who named him after his son Alexander – he scored on debut, beating Elliot Ness by a nose in a Restricted Maiden (1,200m) on Feb 27, 2021.

He was back in the winning frame on April 9, 2022. That day, under Manoel Nunes, he romped home a two-length winner in a Class 4 (1,100m).

Also set to see action on Oct 13 is El Chubasco. He was an eager beaver on the training track, clocking 37sec for his trip over the 600m.

Still a maiden after eight outings, this four-year-old entire by Redwood is closing in on a win and he showed it when winning a trial on Sept 10.

That day, under a ride from leading Malaysian jockey Ruzaini Supien, he was travelling well all the way and eventually took the 1,000m hit-out in 1min 0.62sec.

The ghostly grey has been entered for the Open Maiden (1,400m) and the trip should suit his come-from-behind pattern.

Trainer Sharee Hamilton has been putting El Chubasco through the wringer and it will not come as any huge surprise to see him finish in the money.

There will also be loads of action on Oct 12. In total, there will be nine races on the day and the two Class 4 Division B races over the 1,200m and 1,400m should prove exciting sprints.

The General – not to be confused with Falcon Racing’s retired Kranji seven-time winner – who is down to contest the 1,400m event, turned up for a training gallop and was all speed when running the 600m in 36.3sec.

Recently transferred to trainer Tan Eng Peow, The General boasts two wins, recorded when trained by Ooi Chin Chin.

Sparingly raced this season, he has had just three starts since that last win on March 17.

That day, with Lim Aun Kean up, The General came from near last to power home a strong winner over the 1,400m on the long course.

His form then took a nosedive and the American Pharoah five-year-old was never a factor in his next three outings, including the last two for Richard Lines.

Do not let that be a turnoff. The General races best over the 1,400m. He scored over that same trip when opening his Malaysian account on Dec 24, 2023.

That was also over the long course and, on the strength of his work, we should see him land some blows when he goes over his pet distance on Oct 12.

The Class 4 race over the 1,200m could boil down to a fight between the two B’s – Big Bad Mama and Barbarian.

Both eight-year-olds turned in good showings on the training track, clocking identical 37.6 in separate gallops.

Big Bad Mama was an impressive last-start winner over the 1,020m on Sept 21. Ridden by Khaw Choon Kit, she led from pillar to post over the short and sharp sprint.

The Gingerbread Man mare has turned the corner since moving from Kranji where she did not show much in four starts in 2020-2021. She has since recorded four wins in 28 starts in Malaysia.

At her best when she is allowed to dictate terms, she can make it a race-to-race double, and it might make good sense to couple her with Barbarian for the forecast.

Another multiple winner, the Redoute’s Choice eight-year-old has won eight races from 61 starts, including a race-to-race double on June 9 and 23.

Sure, his last four runs have been mediocre but his training gallop would have got the thumbs-up from his trainer, Ananthen Kuppan.

brian@sph.com.sg