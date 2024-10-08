Oct 9 South Africa (Greyville) form analysis

Race 1 (1,200m)

(6) HEAD GIRL is rarely out of the money and will not get a better chance of breaking her maiden.

The biggest threat could come from (4) GLAMORZ, who was a smart second to the consistent Future Flo.

(7) QUEEN OF ICE was much improved with blinkers and a tongue-tie last run and can feature.

(8) CHAKPORI has shown signs of life at recent outings. Small claims.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(2) MASTERBLING has been in good form since being fitted with blinkers. His last two wins came over course and distance.

(4) LOVE IN WINTER has been holding form and goes well over course and distance.

(6) HAPPY ANALIA takes on males, and this will be her first try on the Poly, but she does look capable.

(7) TRAFALGAR SQUARE is seldom far off them and a win would not be out of turn.

Race 3 (1,900m)

(4) FIELD MARSHAL took to the Poly first time and romped to an easy victory. He was punished six-points but, given the manner of victory, looks capable of following up.

(6) JAHAM was a recent maiden winner and the superbly bred son of Kingman was a comfortable winner over the Turffontein inner track. He has only 53kg to shoulder.

(1) RICCARDO won comfortably on turf last run and is holding form well.

(5) THE MIKADO warrants respect with a light weight and first-time blinkers.

Race 4 (1,900m)

(4) AMOR FATI is going over this trip for the first time. His two best efforts have come on the Poly.

(3) CHILL IN THE AIR is lightly raced and has shown some ability.

(1) BRAVE BOMBER is showing signs of coming to hand. (2) NANTES FESTIVAL can be included in the exotics.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(5) EDGE OF TOMORROW has the blinkers back on. This trip should suit.

(4) DRIVE BY is seldom far behind over course and distance. Strong claims.

(2) BLUSH OF DAWN was not too far back when back to a sprint. Respect.

(3) SWISS PARADISE is better than her last run. Each-way claims.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(1) SKYTRIX finished ahead of many in this race and there should not be much between them again.

One of those was (2) FORT J’ADORE, who was beaten less than a length. She is 3.5kg better off and should be able to turn the tables.

(7) POURSOMESUGARONME seldom runs a bad race and was the ham in the sandwich between Skytrix and Fort J’Adore. However, she is 1.5kg worse off with the latter.

(8) LITTLEBLACKVELVET took on much stronger company last run and was not disgraced. Include in the exotics.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(1) FRENCH FLAME has been out of the money only once in his last five starts. He was running on well behind the fancied Forgiveness last time and takes on slightly weaker company.

(2) HEAVEN’S WILL is drawn alongside and was a close-up third last run after being friendless in the market. He only has 53kg to shoulder and his last win was over course and distance.

(6) SALT ’N PEPPA showed up well when returning from a short break, also starting at long odds. He shed his maiden on the Poly and the extra furlong should not be an issue.

(8) SAVANTRIX has the widest draw to contend with but cannot be ignored.

Race 8 (1,600m)

There should not be much between (2) KING BAVARIAN and (10) WAVE WARRIOR. Wave Warrior was a beaten favourite when last they met and goes well over this course and distance. However, King Bavarian is 1.5kg better off in the handicap.

(7) CONNOISSEUR is down in class. He stays the trip and should be competitive.

(6) QUERARI’S DREAM may just have been in need of his last outing. His maiden win was registered over this distance.