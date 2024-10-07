Queiroz’s late and last dash to title

An elated Bruno Queiroz bringing his fourth winner Pacific Padrino back to scales after winning the penultimate race in Singapore, which tied him with Manoel Nunes on 58 wins. The Singapore Gold Cup was the decider but, with both not winning, the jockeys' title went to Queiroz on a countback for seconds.

Amid all the build-up towards a most regrettable, but no less spectacular end to Singapore horse racing on Oct 5, a subplot that had all year seen more twists and turns than a cheap garden hose, saw a most dramatic denouement right up to the last race – the champion jockey title earned by the scruff of the neck by Bruno Queiroz.

It felt rather underwhelming that Brazil’s Queiroz-Manoel Nunes duel actually going down to the wire across the final 10 races, went over the heads of most of the non-racing-savvy patrons making up the majority of the 10,000-strong crowd at Kranji that day.

But, for racing aficionados who had been following the only title left to settle – unlike the trainer’s (Jason Ong) and champion apprentice’s (Jerlyn Seow) – they were treated to a stirring grandstand finish by Queiroz, who nabbed Nunes at the 11th hour.

Heading into this last act, Queiroz, who led for the best part of the season, was, however, on the backfoot, having conceded three wins after Nunes’ treble on Sept 28, against a rare blank sheet for him.

To most pundits, the die had been cast. Nunes had made the break, and, pyschologically, probably broken Queiroz’s heart.

A head-to-head scan showed that, on nine rides, Nunes had one ride more than Queiroz, but both had a good spread of chances.

Queiroz drew first blood to cut the deficit to two wins with Ciango in Race 1, the $45,000 William Henry Macleod Read Cup (1,200m), but Nunes quickly restored the three-win margin with Ocean Jupiter in Race 2, the $45,000 Colonel Cup (1,400m).

Not only was the six-time champion bidder clear by four, he had also surpassed Brazilian great Joao Moreira’s Kranji record of 737 wins.

Nunes’ (48) younger rival (23) was on the ropes. But like a real prizefighter, he got off the canvas and punched his way back to the top with three quickfire blows.

Adding greater merit to the comeback was The Wild Chief ($45), Pacific Warrior ($22) and Pacific Padrino ($28) not being hot fancies, the latter even a query from a wide draw in the penultimate race of Singapore’s 182-year history, a race named after its greatest horse in modern times, Rocket Man.

The equation was simple. With both level on 58 wins, Queiroz wins his first Singapore gong, as well as the honour of being its very last champion jockey, purely on a countback for seconds (54 v 48).

But, with still the $1.38 million Group 1 Grand Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) left to go, the epilogue race would be the decider.

Queiroz was in the box-seat. Nunes had to win aboard Dream Alliance at all costs while Queiroz could get beat on noted pacesetter Pacific Vampire, and still clinch it.

At the 800m, Queiroz had the title in his keeping with a spectacular tearaway lead of 10 lengths on the other 15 Gold Cup contenders.

But when Pacific Vampire started to paddle at the 500m, the onus was on Dream Alliance to pass seven runners from his midfield spot.

As Queiroz stopped riding on his compounding mount, he surely kept his eyes peeled on Nunes’ light blue silks ahead of him.

The big chestnut looked a threat as he snuck up on the inside, but plodded to fourth place behind Gold Cup gatecrasher Smart Star.

It would have been the first time Queiroz felt on cloud nine after finishing a long last at a canter.

To the Sao Paulo native, those leisurely strides on the pull-up also gave him more time to soak in the magnitude of his feat. The last week has been a rollercoaster ride after Nunes put a space on him, but he never threw in the towel.

“Last week, I didn’t have a good day, I was down,” he said. “But today, I know I had good horses.

“I saw Nunes had very good rides, but I also had good rides.He’s a very good jockey and has eight years of experience riding here.

“But I had to try my best. I was confident of a good day. Thank God, today everything was perfect, even if it’s a sad day.

“This champion title is very important to me. I thank God, trainers, owners and supporters, my family here and back in Brazil.”

The applause from the South American country’s northern part in Ceara would be less loud, though. That is Nunes’ home state, but he was a true sportsman.

“Well done to Bruno. I was hoping to win a sixth title, but it wasn’t meant to be,” said Nunes, who flies out to Adelaide on Oct 10 to start his new Australian career.

“I’ve already got eight rides at Murray Bridge. Can’t wait to start.”

