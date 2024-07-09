Bransom can defy a rise in Class

Trainer James Peters leading in Bransom (Bruno Queiroz) after the son of Brazen Beau won a Class 4 race over 1,000m on the Polytrack at Kranji on June 1. A Class 3 contest over 1,000m on the same surface beckons on July 13.

Bransom may be stepping up in class, but the connections of the flashy gelding are confident he will be up to the task in the $70,000 Class 3 race over 1,000m on July 13.

The son of Brazen Beau was impressive when he won his last start in Class 4 over the same trip on June 1 and, while he has yet to win above that company, the four-year-old gelding did run third in a Class 2 race (1,100m) in December, 2023.

Although the highlight of the 10-race meeting on July 13 has attracted nine quality nominations, including another last-start winner, Ejaz, and Polytrack specialist Illustrious, Bransom looks well weighted with 56kg.

Trainer James Peters thinks the strong field will be a good test to see how far his Polytrack sprinter can go.

“I haven’t had him for long,” said Peters of Bransom, who was under the care of ex-Kranji trainer Stephen Gray in his first 13 starts. “Though his two starts for me were in Class 4, I saw that he placed in Class 2 company for Stephen.

“So we know he can measure up at this level and seems to go very well on the Polytrack (four out of his five wins were on the all-weather surface), but this Class 3 field looks to be a strong one.

“Pacific Vampire looks good, Illustrious is a Polytrack and trip specialist and General Command is dropping back to Class 3.

“But, given the speed in the race, it should give us the opportunity to take a sit and see how we go when it gets serious late.”

The steering job will be handed to jockey Marc Lerner after Bransom’s regular partner Bruno Queiroz incurred the wrath of the stewards for careless riding after his win on Windfall on July 7.

“Hopefully, we draw a nice gate and Marc can get some cover,” said the English conditioner.

“I thought his (Bransom) win last start was good, especially after he had issues at his first start for me (irregular heart rhythm after running last in a Class 4 race over 1,000m on May 4).

“But, touch wood, he has shown no signs of any problems since. After pretty quick fractions early, I was impressed with how he hit the line at his last start. He also pulled up really well.

“We picked this race out as it suited but, since it was going to be six weeks between runs, we gave him a couple of quiet weeks.

“Then, we ramped it up and gave him an easy barrier trial (third to Illustrious on July 4) to get him ready. The owners (Bransom, Team Cheval and Goldenhill Stable) have been patient. Hopefully, they get some reward on July 13.”

A pleasing workout on July 9, when Lerner took him out for a piece of fast work, indicated all is well with Bransom. He showed good action when breezing over 600m in 42.4sec.

Of his nine other runners on July 13, Peters thought to keep it simple for Last Supper in order to see the three-year-old win again.

“Not changing anything with him (Last Supper),” he explained, after the son of Grunt won at his first Polytrack test in a Class 4 Division 2 1,100m race on June 16.

“Jockey Daniel Moor stays on... we’re keeping things simple with him.”