Campione to bounce back in Class 2

Race 1 (1,200M)



5 Compulsory has shown ability on the dirt before, notably in the trials. His fourth at his penultimate start on turf was creditable. He is expected to fly to the lead and take a bit of catching under Derek Leung.

2 Dragon Kingdom mixes his form but can improve sharply with the drop to Class 5, despite the hefty weight. The second of his two successes was in Class 4.

11 Zacian has refused to go on with it throughout his career in Hong Kong. However, he can be a factor with no weight from Gate 1.

7 Touch Faith knows what it takes to score on the dirt and his best form holds him in good stead. His two victories – one each on dirt and turf – were in Class 5.



Race 2 (1,200M)



9 I Give is expected to fly out of the gates and lead. He was first across the line in a barrier trial on the surface and should do next to no work early on.

6 The Best Hero has a favourable draw and has shown he is capable on the dirt (won on the surface three starts back). He returns from a lengthy layoff and his freshness could benefit him.

3 Awesome Treasure has returned to form with a last-start second. He needs only to offset the draw to be a factor.

2 Summit Cheers is chasing back-to-back wins. He is a bit of an unknown on the dirt but certainly has the ability to figure.



Race 3 (1,800M)



14 Speed Force slots in light and has returned to a competitive mark. He gets an ideal draw which should allow him to take up a forward position throughout. The one to beat for the in-form Michael Chang stable.

2 Green Laser has mixed his form but it would not surprise to see him bounce out back soon enough. Vincent Ho’s retention catches the eye.

4 Colourful Baron is showing his best form on the dirt. He was a close second on the surface three starts ago.

7 Le Plus Vite continues to race off a dangerous mark for trainer Pierre Ng. Expect him to get his chance on the speed.



Race 4 (1,200M)



5 Shining Fortune, who finished third in his last start, knows what the dirt is all about. The in-form runner continues to hold his condition and should do well.

10 The Multiplier is chasing back-to-back wins. He is another who does his best racing on the dirt. The strong booking of champion jockey Zac Purton suggests that he is still in red-hot form.

12 Colourful Prince won well two runs back. He has continued to please and gets his chance.

1 California Concord is the likely leader. Alfred Chan’s 5lb (2.27kg) claim ensures he is well in at the weights.



Race 5 (1,650M)



3 Samarkand is a tough on-pacer. He has drawn well and is expected to lead from Barrier 1, which could see him prove hard to get past.

13 Asian One slots in light and is racing in the right vein of form. He notched a win and two seconds in his last three starts.

5 Nice Birdie looks to have the ability but lacks consistency. Overcoming the wide gate will be tough but he has Purton aboard to guide him to do that.

1 Red Brick Fighter has the class edge and pairs favourably with Hugh Bowman for trainer David Hall. Keep safe, even under the hefty impost.



Race 6 (1,650M)



8 Skyey Supreme can lead and take some reeling in. The five-time winner is expected to put a decent gap on them down the back straight with Angus Chung’s 7lb claim in use.

6 Viva Hunter has the ideal draw. He is in the right vein of form to be challenging this group. The three-time winner made the board in his last three starts, including a runner-up spot three starts back.

2 Romantic Combo hops back on the dirt. Also a three-time victor, he turned his form around last start, which was enough to catch the eye of Purton.

3 Royal Bomb is doing his best work at the minute. He gets his chance with Bowman engaged. He scored his second victory at his penultimate start and followed up by finishing runner-up in his last outing.



Race 7 (1,200M)



3 Humble Star has done well across five starts in Hong Kong, scoring in his debut. He has the right draw, which gives Alexis Badel plenty of options –either lead or take up a forward position.

6 Gummy Gummy turned his form around last start with a second. He looks to be finding his feet and appears capable of taking another step forward.

8 Youthful Deal likes the dirt and can turn his form around. This season, he has had a win, two seconds and a third from six outings.

10 Red Desert has tumbled to a competitive rating. The draw is against him, but his ability on the dirt can be imposing at times.



Race 8 (1,200M)



3 Campione is a class dropper who loves this course and distance. He is a three-time winner, the last success in Class 2. Chung’s 7lb claim is a big help, as well as Gate 3. He looks capable of winning.

2 Nervous Witness is a slick talent, even if his early hype is yet to be fulfilled. He scored four good wins in his first seven starts. His main concern is the wide gate.

12 Adios gets a big weight relief, especially after his impressive last-start second. His two wins came over the course and trip in Class 3.

4 Ka Ying Master is a classy operator on the dirt. He gets his chance from an ideal draw for Leung and trainer Benno Yung. Ignore the seven-time winner’s last-start seventh. He found one to beat in his preceding two starts.



Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club