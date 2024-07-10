Catch the action in last Singapore Derby for free

Golden Monkey (Hugh Bowman, No. 2) asserting his superiority in the Group 1 Singapore Derby (1,800m) on July 23, 2023.

The Singapore Derby, a time-honoured celebration of excellence and a jewel in the crown of Singapore racing, is set to captivate horse racing enthusiasts for the final time on July 21.

Open to four-year-old horses, the $400,000 Singapore Group 1 race covers a distance of 1,800m.

With a history spanning over 140 years, the Singapore Derby stands as one of the oldest and most prestigious feature races in Singapore.

Attendees at Singapore Turf Club’s Grandstand Level 1 will be able to experience this distinguished event for free by registering for tickets. Admission is allowed for those aged above 18.

Those who wish to attend the Singapore Derby may register for free tickets at turfclub.com.sg/free-admission.

In-person ticket collection is available at STC’s MRT Plaza, taxi/drop-off point and Grandstand Level 1 on July 13 and July 21 from 11am to 5pm.

It is interesting to note that the inaugural Singapore Derby was held in 1880 at the Farrer Park racecourse, with prize money amounting to $150, and won by a pony named Moracia.

In the early years, the race mainly featured ponies from Burma (now Myanmar), China and Java before the arrival of thoroughbreds from Australia.

Legendary horses have left their mark on the Derby – Vanitas won the race three times in a row from 1897 to 1899, a record that still stands today.

The first winner of the revived Derby in 1959 was Flying Dragon while November Sun, Feu Vert and Courtline Jester recorded two wins each.

The best time was clocked by Jupiter Gold in 2018 – the Hideyuki Takaoka-trained son of Congrats clocked 1min 46.34sec under French jockey Olivier Placais.

The Tim Fitzsimmons-trained Golden Monkey, with Australian jockey Hugh Bowman in the saddle, won the 2023 Singapore Derby in 1:47.92.