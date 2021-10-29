Celavi can be hard to catch

Celavi winning her last start with French jockey Louis-Philippe Beuzelin astride. It was the mare's sixth success from 10 starts.

Ten starts for six wins - the last three in a row - a second and a third. That's an ultra-consistent record.

It underscores the horse's sheer ability and honesty.

We are talking about champion trainer Michael Clements' prolific mare Celavi, who will be resuming after a 21/2-month break in tomorrow's $85,000 Class 2 event over the Polytrack 1,100m.

Fit as ever, the five-year-old Australian-bred should continue her winning ways.

One thing to note is that she is not as highly strung as before, which should be a good sign.

From her trackwork and last trial, she appeared to have become calmer and did not rip and tear in her running actions.

On Tuesday, she looked calm and relaxed when sent through her paces over 600m in even time.

Previously, she would be travelling very keenly, giving her rider some extra workout on his biceps.

For her comeback, Clements put Celavi through a trial last week. It was a good stretch-out.

Ridden by race-jockey Louis-Philippe Beuzelin, she bounced out beautifully to lead.

Fame Star, who is one of her 11 challengers tomorrow, tracked her and got up up to beat her by half a length in a respectable 59.31sec.

The difference is Fame Star was niggled at the business-end, while Celavi was already on free-running mode. She probably would have won if she was also asked for some effort.

Fame Star, who has not won since February last year but has recorded a few seconds, is more of a turf horse. Only one of his eight wins was on the Polytrack.

On the other hand, Celavi won all her six races on the Polytrack. She has run three times on the turf for a third.

She is expected to power to the lead from her outside gate (No. 9). If she is left alone in front and then switched to cruise control, she should make it from go to whoa.

But if Fame Star or Entertainer also decide to play rabbits, a relaxed Celavi can be saved up to issue her challenge late, rather than being engaged in a kamikaze speed duel.