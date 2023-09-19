Clements says goodbye to Singapore racing

Trainer Michael Clements leading in one of his 2023 winners, Pacific Emperor (Simon Kok). He paired up with Kok to win the $1 million Singapore Gold Cup with $42 shot Big Hearted in 2020. ST PHOTO: SHAHRIYA YAHAYA

In a surprise move, trainer Michael Clements is calling it a day – sooner than expected – after 25 years in Singapore.

The 2020 Kranji champion’s last day of racing will be Sept 30. After that, all his 43 horses will be transferred to other trainers.

He has 14 entries, spread over eight races, on Saturday.

Many expected Clements to stay on until Singapore racing’s closure in October 2024, but the disillusioned Zimbabwe-born naturalised Singaporean has decided to make an early exit.

In a statement, he said: “I have supported the Singapore Turf Club (STC) as a trainer for the last 25 years. I am grateful for the success I have had during this time, derived from the opportunities that my owners and the STC have afforded me.

“Since the announcement of horse racing’s imminent closure, I have been disappointed by the way in which the STC has treated all participants in the industry, especially trainers.

“I feel that it is in my best interests to now move on from Singapore’s horse racing industry.”

As president of the Association of Racehorse Trainers Singapore (Arts), Clements has represented his colleagues with the STC but he declined to elaborate on the issues faced.

On his plans, he said: “I am undecided as to what I will do going forward. I intend taking a few months’ break into the new year to consider my future.

“I take this opportunity to thank all my staff, owners, jockeys and other acquaintances within the industry for their support and I wish them all prosperity and success going forward.”

Clements, 57, relocated to Singapore in 1998 from Zimbabwe, where he was champion trainer in the 1995/96 and 1996/97 seasons.

He trained 260 winners, including 43 feature and stakes race winners, as well as a Triple Crown winner.

In Singapore, he started at Bukit Timah, saddling his first winner, Bull Jordan, on Dec 12, 1998.

After racing moved to Kranji, his first winner on the new racecourse was Jazz Malone on Sept 25, 1999.

Starting low key, he rose quickly, especially in the last decade.

He saddled many major winners, including five Group 1s, seven Group 2s and 12 Group 3s.

His best year was 2020, when he won the trainers’ title with 61 winners and snared the $1 million Singapore Gold Cup with Falcon Racing No. 7 Stable’s Big Hearted.

Up to last Saturday, he has trained 814 winners in Singapore.

“Winning the Gold Cup – Singapore’s most prestigious race – and winning the trainers’ title were my biggest moments,” said Clements.

Like many, Eric Koh, who has horses with Clements under Team Cheval Stable and is also manager of top owner Falcon Racing, felt sad that Clements is calling it quits.

Said the 46-year-old: “He has a good number of horses and good-paying owners. In terms of training operations and business, actually Michael Clements will be one of the healthier ones.

“So, to be the first to quit is shocking and surprising. But, then again, it’s not unexpected, because the club has already been pre-warned that the exodus will happen sooner than expected.

“The club cannot be expecting everybody and the horses to be staying on until October next year.

“This first exit from Michael Clements should actually make the Tote Board and the turf club sit up and really think through about what they have to do.”

Koh hopes Clements would remain in Singapore racing after his break.

“He is a good friend and a good supporter of racing, so I still hope to bring him back into the industry in some capacity down the road.

“I think, for now, he has been through a lot. He has been representing the trainers and engaging a lot of owners, the club, the lawyers, so he will appreciate the short break. Hopefully, it’s just for a while and he can come back into the industry.”

Leading trainer Jason Ong is sad to see a good colleague go.

“Very sad to lose him at this difficult time. As Arts president, he has done a lot for us. He’s the longest-serving president. I wish him all the best,” he said.

Champion jockey Manoel Nunes and Big Hearted’s Gold Cup jockey Simon Kok expressed shock and disbelief that the trainer who supports them is leaving the scene.

“Wow, we were just discussing some rides for October. For sure, I’m surprised, 100 per cent,” said Nunes, who made it two from two on the Clements-trained Ghalib last Saturday.

“Michael is a nice guy and a good friend, he supported me from day one. I feel sad and discouraged. I thought we could go on until the end of next year. Anyway, I wish him all the best.”

Said Kok: “Obviously, very disappointed, because he gave me my first Group 1 and Big Hearted was also his first Singapore Gold Cup winner. I got plenty of luck with his horses. He’s one of my biggest supporters since my apprentice days.

“So I am sad he has chosen to leave. But, in saying that, I quite understand it, because racing is going to close next year. I wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”