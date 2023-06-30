Cliff Top looks all set to give some sight again

Race 1 (1,600m)

(4) HARAJUKU should prove hard to beat. He is in good form and should have no issues with track and distance. Stable companion (9) RENOWNED is improving and was not disgraced on the Polytrack last time. (8) REGAZZO GRANDE is improving and can contest the finish once again. (1) BATTENBERG makes his local debut and can improve.

Race 2 (1,200m)

An interesting Juvenile race where Snaith Racing holds a strong hand. (7) FLYING V is improving and won a nice race last week. He is fit and could pull off a hat-trick. Stable companion (5) HLUHLUWE ran fifth on Wednesday but if he turns up, he can contest the finish. (1) VISION OF WONDER was a bit disappointing on the Polytrack last time out but can bounce back. (3) FAIRY KNIGHT will be better over further but should get involved in the finish.

Race 3 (2,400m)

(6) CATCHUSIFYOUCAN can get out of the maiden ranks. He is not a good horse but he could be better than these rivals. (1) PAINITE is improving and trainer Sharon Kotzen has her runners in fine form. (2) JACK RYAN is a moderate animal but has a winning chance. (3) SPACE EXPLORER, (4) JOE HARMAN and (9) BALLYCOTTON are all long-time battlers but they could finish in the money this time.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(1) HAWK CIRCLE has been disappointing in that he has yet to win but his punters may well forgive him if he wins this race. (2) MOHANDAS has been disappointing of late but could appreciate the return to the turf and can fight out the finish. (3) GREAT ECSTASY has some fair recent form and could finish in the money. (4) OPENING CEREMONY has been a disappointment but could sneak some minor money. (9) BRIDGERTON has done nothing much wrong so far and should be the biggest threat to the Justin Snaith runner.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(1) SPEED MACHINE has not won for a while, but he likes a soft track and might get it right this time. He was a decent third in his latest start. (2) INHERIT THE RAIN is in good form and should contest the finish once again. (4) SAFE RETURN was not disgraced when third last time. Suited to this track and trip. (7) BUSH TRACKER disappointed last time after two nice wins and can bounce back.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(1) CLIFF TOP showed what he is capable of with a smart win last time over this course and distance and may well follow up. (2) CRUISE CONTROL has beaten that rival many times and can bounce back after the disappointing last run. Stable companion in the Gavin Smith yard (3) STRANGER DANGER is lethal over this course and distance and will be fitter this time. So he could turn the tables. (8) LEDELL’S ECHO is speedy and could earn some money.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(1) KWINTA’S LIGHT may have found the 1,600m a bit much last time out and did better in her two starts before that. (5) EKORIA let her supporters down last time but has been lethal over this shorter distance and can bounce back to score. (2) PHEDRA bounced back to her best with a good win last time. Her rivals will need to pick her off at the finish. (3) RED BERRY will be doing her best work at the finish and can earn some more money.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(9) BOURNEMOUTH is improving and has been quickening well in his races. He is expected to make his presence felt in this. (2) WAITING FOR SUMMER was not disgraced when third last time and can earn some more money. (3) ATKINSON GRIMSHAW and (4) THEN IN FOCUS have been a disappointment of late but can run well over this track and trip. (5) DAWN OF A NEW ERA showed improvement last time and can do even better this time. (6) IRISH RAIN is usually not too far behind and can earn some money.