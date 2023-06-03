Courier Wonder aims for 2nd Vase

The John Size-trained Courier Wonder will head in with strong claims in his title defence of Sunday's Group 3 The Sha Tin Vase (1,200m). His jockey, Australian Brenton Avdulla, has yet to ride a winner in 49 races in Hong Kong. PHOTO: HKJC

Race 1 (1,600m)

4 Northern Beast finished third on debut and looks set to enjoy the step-up to a mile. He has his fair share of class and pairs favourably with Hugh Bowman this weekend.

9 Strongest Boy has mixed his form but should relish this trip under the light weight.

7 Brother Pearl has barrier 1 and can position where he likes. Lightly raced but continues to take the right steps forward each start.

3 Forever Folks can hold his own, just needs to beat the wide draw.

Race 2 (1,2600m)

7 Cool Blue narrowly missed last start. Expect improvement following that effort and his best should see him get on the board. Ideal draw enhances his claims.

1 Imperial Magee was super impressive last start, surging from last to first to score in style.

6 Mega Bonus draws well and can make his presence felt. He is proven on the turf but showed last start that the dirt is also suitable.

9 The Multiplier has the form over this course and distance.

Race 3 (1,600m)

3 Beauty Eternal has a stack of class and this contest is well within his grasp. He draws ideally, even in a small field, which should afford him a charmed run throughout. One to beat.

5 Beluga slots in light and is capable over this course and distance. He ran well last start and can improve following that effort.

4 Circuit Stellar is a model of consistency. He can take up the running, which should force those around him to do all of the work trying to catch him.

1 Beauty Joy is next in line.

Race 4 (1,200m)

10 June Planet returns to what seems to be his preferred course and distance. His form at Sha Tin previously was impressive, much better than his last two efforts, and the right run can see him go on with it now.

1 Baby Crystal rarely runs poorly. He is consistent, has the ability and does appear well placed to further climb the handicap.

11 Dublin Star has bounced back to form. He has claims.

6 Hong Kong Hall is lightly raced and open to further improvement.

Race 5 (1,400m)

10 Lady’s Choice has shown potential and pairs favourably with Zac Purton. He slots in light and can improve after finishing a close-up second last time out.

8 Joy Coming is lightly raced but continues to develop. He has an ideal draw and comes from the right stable.

3 Flamingo Trillion won well last start. He relished the rain-affected ground that day and should be competitive again in this grade, even from the wide draw.

6 Sturdy Ruby draws ideally and gets Bowman. Keep safe.

Race 6 (1,200m)

11 Street Conqueror has pleased in his work and barrier trials. He looks to have his fair share of ability and his form in Australia before arrival was sound. One to beat. Happy to take a chance on him.

9 Helios Express also makes his debut. He has caught the eye in his trials and chances are he is a short-priced favourite to win.

3 Ace One has mixed his form but does have the class when required. The inside gate has him favoured.

8 Happy Golf is a two-time winner from his last three starts. Go close.

Race 7 (1,200m)

Tricky contest with 3 Courier Wonder favoured. He has won this race before and should get the right run from the draw for Brenton Avdulla. He is worth taking a chance on to spoil the party.

7 Victor The Winner should be able to make good use of the featherweight impost. He should be able to lead from gate 1.

1 Lucky Sweynesse has the class but the hefty weight and a long season may prove difficult. He can still score on class.

2 Sight Success has form. Chance.

Race 8 (1,200m)

8 Adios is so close to another win. He is in the right vein of form and is a winner over the course and distance in this grade. Should get the run from the draw.

2 Majestic Star loves the course and distance. He just needs to overcome the wide gate for Purton to be a major player.

12 Youthful Deal chases a hat-trick of wins. He faces a class rise but is well in on weights.

5 Chancheng Prince can make his presence felt for Bowman.

Race 9 (1,400m)

2 California Voce is improving with each outing. He is in the right vein of form to be breaking through soon enough. One to beat.

13 Seasons Bliss slots in light and can surprise at odds. He needs to overcome the wide draw but it would not shock to see him bounce back to his best and contend strongly.

5 Wings Of War turned his form around last start. He can take another step forward.

12 Noble Win has the draw and should be able to save ground throughout. Next in line.

Race 10 (1,400m)

13 Silver Sonic is taking all of the necessary steps forward. He is an improving type and chances are they attempt to cross the field early in a bid to offset the wide gate. Take a chance on him at odds.

11 Happy Daily soared into third spot last time. It seems he has returned to form, and improvement is expected again with Karis Teetan sticking aboard.

3 Seizing The Moment is after back-to-back wins. He gets Purton atop which is a big plus.

2 Not Usual Star has claims. He is in superb form at the minute.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club