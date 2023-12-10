Dec 10 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

Straight Arron gearing up nicely under a track rider at Sha Tin on Dec 8. The Caspar Fownes-trained galloper shot into Hong Kong Cup calculations after winning its prelude, the Group 2 BOCHK Jockey Club Cup (2,000m) on Nov 19.

Race 1 (1,200m)

10 Storm Rider has done well at the trials. He can make good use of a favourable draw. Recent work alongside talented stablemate Global Harmony was very good.

6 Gorgeous Win finished third on debut and he can improve following that effort. Zac Purton hops up and he should get every chance.

12 Round The Globe should already be a winner. Drawn wide but his ability is better than it reads.

13 Lucky Planet has the good draw and some claims.

Race 2 (1,400m)

13 G Liner finally draws a good gate. He can use this to his advantage and he has definitely more to show than what we have seen. Strong booking with Vincent Ho up again.

6 Romantic Hero is better than his first-up effort showed. Has the talent to bounce back.

9 Winning Data is after straight wins. Suited from barrier No. 3.

3 Eighty Light Years just needs to overcome the bad gate.

Race 3 (1,400m)

9 Global Harmony ran super from bad draw last time. Drawn better.

7 Simple Hedge has won three from seven starts. Purton rides once more from a positive gate.

3 Tamra Blitz mixes his form but was a strong last-start winner. Hard to catch but should get every opportunity from barrier 3.

5 Amazing Victory has consistency on his side.

Race 4 (2,400m)

3 Zeffiro appeals, following a strong win in Tokyo last start at G2 level. He will relish every inch of this distance, especially as a relatively lightly raced four-year-old. His best is yet to come.

8 Lebensstil also hails from Japan and also won a solid G2 contest before shipping to Hong Kong. He can still improve as well.

9 Warm Heart has done well against her own sex, however, this is tougher. She has class.

5 West Wind Blows’ Australian efforts were very good. Next best.

Race 5 (1,200m)

Challenging contest but 5 Victor The Winner is open to improving again, especially as a five-year-old. Has his fair share of class and the draw should see him park on the speed, just in behind the leader.

2 Wellington was sound first-up following a lengthy layoff. He will improve and a clean run can afford him his shot. Big threat.

1 Lucky Sweynesse is the city’s leading sprinter, but his recent wins have not been convincing.

8 Jasper Krone will fly to the front and set a cracking pace.

Race 6 (1,800m)

1 Awesome Fluke was superb on debut in Hong Kong when third. He will take the right steps moving forward and his pairing with Joao Moreira this weekend bodes well.

2 Ensued has quickly announced himself as a leading Hong Kong Derby prospect. He will make his presence felt again, especially as a two-time winner from two starts.

3 Silver King can improve over this trip after narrowly missing over the mile last time out. Nice horse. Must respect.

6 Universal Horizon has ability. But the draw is not ideal.

Race 7 (1,600m)

7 Beauty Eternal has the perfect draw and the right run can see him really test this group. Admittedly, he mixes his form but he is open to improving and he appeals at odds.

1 Golden Sixty is arguably the best horse ever to race in Hong Kong and will be a deserved favourite. But, he is not worth backing at the short odds. Will be right there.

11 Encountered is not top three on talent but he should get a sweet run from gate 1.

14 Divina is well drawn. Keep safe.

Race 8 (2,000m)

7 Straight Arron should be enormous value and he is another who continues to improve. He has yet to peak this season and, if there are any queries regarding the favourite, then he can pick up the pieces and win.

2 Romantic Warrior will be the first elect and rightly so, more so with many top-class wins over the trip. Slight query after travelling.

4 Rousham Park has a wide draw but was impressive last start. It was a soft effort and the form is strong.

3 Prognosis is a threat. He has placed at the track and distance.

Race 9 (1,200m)

6 Windicator Family did his best work late last start. He will continue to improve and does look to have plenty of talent. Expecting him to put his best foot forward this weekend, especially with Luke Ferraris up again.

4 The Heir just missed on debut and can make headway. The wide draw will be a challenge.

1 Galaxy Patch is already a two-time winner from three starts. He is a smart talent.

5 Beauty Waves has ability. Purton retains the ride. Next in line.

Race 10 (1,400m)

5 Fantastic Treasure will improve following his first-up run, especially as Purton hops up now. He has not won for some time, however, he dips from Group 2 to Class 2 this weekend.

7 Helios Express will chase a fourth consecutive win. He will be hard to beat, admittedly, but the wide gate is a slight concern, especially with a young horse.

8 Atullibigeal keeps on rising. Low weight and inside gate suit.

12 Taj Dragon is next in line.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club