Dec 11 South Africa (Kenilworth) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(14) HERITAGE RIDGE finished ahead of Meg’s Legacy, (2) POETIC PRINCESS and (3) CHAMPAGNE PROBLEMS over track and trip recently. She has the form and experience to play another leading role.

It could pay to follow the progress of well-related (9) MEG’S LEGACY who ran on well once the penny had dropped and should improve with that experience.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(4) SCOTTISH KISS was dropped out from a wide draw last time and made an eye-catching late headway. He showed enough on debut over a similar distance to suggest that this trip will hold no fears.

(5) PALACE GIFT receives 1.5kg so ought to make his presence felt.

(3) GREEN PLANET is better than recent efforts suggest and could have roles to play on the evidence of her earlier form.

(11) SUPERHERO is worth checking on debut.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(3) MASTEROFTHEDESERT stayed on gamely from a handy position to finish fourth over 1,200m in his first as a gelding. He would have come on since and need not improve much over this extended trip to open his account.

(1) MYSTIC MAJESTY is open to improvement on his return after being gelded, so could pose a threat from gate 1.

(2) BLAME IT ON ME has the form and experience to play a leading role, especially under 54kg.

(4) TRIPPING THUNDER appeals most of the remainder.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(7) DIAMOND BOMBER holds (3) EXQUISITE on the form of a recent meeting over this trip and she should be winning after finishing 2nd in consecutive starts.

(6) RAHHABBA showed promise in 2 starts over 1,250m before a break and should not be underestimated on her reappearance over this extended distance.

(1) CHERRY SKY should appreciate the step up to this trip and could improve.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(2) RATTLESNAKE acquitted himself last time in a similar course-and-distance contest after a break during which he was gelded. He would have tightened up and will have more to offer.

Last-start winner (3) BLUFF ON BLUFF should remain competitive.

(7) BARNEY MCGREW is closely matched with those rivals on recent form. He has found form and consistency dropped to his current mark. He will be competitive on these revised weight terms.

(1) MAJOR APOLLO is capable of getting involved with the finish.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(4) THE REAL PRINCE made eye-catching late progress on his reappearance over 1,100m last month and would have blown away the cobwebs with that encouraging comeback. He should have more to offer over this extended trip and his development could be worth following.

(5) RAPIDASH and (3) SAN PEDRO have the form and experience to expose any opening in the selection’s armour.

(7) GET IMPRESSED is not taken lightly either.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(2) TRES CHIC won a similar contest over this distance before proving she remains competitive under a five-point penalty by finishing second last time off this mark. She sets the standard and is ideally positioned in gate 2.

(3) IM THE BUZZ was caught wide when finishing sixth but should pose more of a threat on the revised weight terms.

(1) BLACK PATH and (5) HANG OUT THE STARS should be renewing their rivalry and complete the minors.

Race 8 (1,800m)

(6) LICKETY SPLIT won a similar race over this distance on the Winter course last month, beating several re-opposing rivals. However, she is worse off at the weights so could struggle to confirm her superiority.

(4) GREEN ISLE and (3) AMONG THE CLOUDS are weighted to turn the tables and they could fight out the finish on these terms.

(7) BELA VISTA is regally bred and open to any amount of improvement going this distance for the first time.