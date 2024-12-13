Dec 14 South Africa (Kenilworth) form analysis

Race (1,000m)

(4) MALMESBURY MISSILE, (6) BETTER MAN and (8) VAPOUR TRAIL are bred to be useful. Watch the market.

(5) PARENTAL GUIDANCE is another to note on debut with Richard Fourie a notable jockey booking. Follow the market moves.

Race 2, (1,000m)

(9) BETWEEN THE LINES is one of the raced runners in the line-up and she could have more to offer with that experience to count on.

Newcomers (1) WILD WILD GREEN, (10) MUSIC OF THE NIGHT and (2) LOVE HER MADLY make plenty of appeal on paper and are worth a market check on debut. Watch the betting.

Race 3 (1,200m)

Just a few with winning chances, though none appeals more than (1) TUSCAN ROMANCE who would not be winning out of turn after finishing second in each of her six appearances.

(10) FROM A DISTANCE and (9) ENGLEFIELD GREEN have the form and experience to challenge Tuscan Romance for race honours.

Newcomer (16) LADY OF FATE completes the shortlist.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(3) RAINBOW LORIKEET finished ahead of (4) SAARTJIE in the 1,600m Summer Bowl in November, but the latter should turn the tables in this 1,800m Grade 3 rematch on 4.5kg better terms.

(1) RED PALACE (4kg) and (5) GOLD POKER GAME (3.5kg) also ran in the Summer Bowl and are weighted to reverse the form with their stablemate.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(3) GREEN GARNET has finished second in both Cape Town appearances after relocating from the Highveld, so would not be winning out of turn.

(4) LANDOFTHERISINGSUN has a length to find on that rival and is 1kg worse off.

(5) TUNGUSKA has shown enough to get into the picture.

Newcomer (11) SMART HORSE need not be special to make his presence felt. Watch the betting.

Race 6 (1,200m)

Smart 3yo geldings (10) HANDSOME PRINCE and (5) KAIBOYare closely matched on the form of their meeting in a recent course-and-distance Listed race but the latter is 2kg better off, so he represents the value.

Consistent (6) WAR CHARIOT and (1) NORDIC CHIEF have the form and experience to challenge those younger rivals.

Race 7 (1,600m)

Highly anticipated Grade 1 Cape Guineas Classic.

(1) ONE STRIPE and (2) GREAT PLAINS won traditional trials and will acquit themselves competitively, though preference is for the former in his peak outing.

(6) EIGHT ON EIGHTEEN has raced just once this season so he may be short of a run needed to be at his peak.

Unbeaten (4) HEATHER’S BOY is highly regarded and should not be underestimated – this is his acid test.

Race 8 (1,800m)

(2) TRIPLE TIME got going late to finish second (for the fourth consecutive time) on his seasonal reappearance over 1,400m. He would not be winning out of turn but is worse off at the weights with re-opposing rivals (11) INFRARED.

(6) FUTURE SWING was an unlucky fast-finishing second in this race last year and he should go close again in his peak outing, despite carrying 6.5kg more than he did 12 months ago.

(5) MUCHO DINERO completes the shortlist.

Race 9 (1,200m)

Course-and-distance suited (3) ARCTIC WIZARD won a similar contest in November and should confirm his superiority.

(9) PLEASE BE TRUE has shown enough to play a leading role and is open to any amount of improvement after a recent gelding operation, so he must be respected.

Last-start track-and-trip scorers (4) CORK BAY and (5) AUGUSTA BLUE are others with legitimate ambitions.