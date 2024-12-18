Dec 18 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

Reliable Profit (H. Bowman) making it three-wins-in-a-row in a Class 4 (1,800m) event at Sha Tin on Dec 1.

Race 1 (1,200m)

4 Sonic Boom steps out for his second start back in Class 5 and will appreciate an inside draw (4), after being caught wide from a poor barrier last time yet still managing third.

2 Silver Destiny will be a favoured runner as he makes his Class 5 debut. He impressed in a barrier trial, indicating he is ready to fire.

3 Speedy Fortune returns to his preferred track and distance after three encouraging 1,000m runs at Happy Valley.

6 Woodfire Champ had no luck chasing consecutive wins last time, caught wide early and unable to be fully tested late. A better draw gives him a chance to bounce back.

Race 2 (1,800m)

2 Soaring Bronco finally lobs into Class 5 after many tries at the bottom of Class 4 where he had plenty of chances to break through. Barrier 2 and the booking of James McDonald provide him with every opportunity to secure his maiden win.

1 Go Go Go will be out of trouble in the run from barrier 1, with apprentice Ellis Wong engaged to ride.

8 Harry’s Hero scored impressively at Sha Tin on Sunday and remains appealing.

6 Precision Goal was impressive last start winning at 1,650m. He should appreciate the extra distance.

Race 3 (1,200m)

7 Dragon Air Force endured a tough run last time when racing keenly early and finding traffic in the straight, yet managed a creditable fourth. With a cleaner run, he looks poised to break through.

1 Mark The Moment raced wide on the lead last time and faded late but was not beaten far. This is only his second attempt in Class 4 and he can prove competitive.

2 Nebraskan has barrier 11 to contend with but comes off a narrow defeat at this course and distance.

9 Racingrace is steadily improving and ran third to Beauty Destiny at Happy Valley last time. Another step forward puts him in contention.

Race 4 (1,200m)

4 Mojave Desert has struggled to make an impact in seven Hong Kong starts but now enters the race under Mark Newnham, a trainer making a name for improving stable transfers. His trial for the new yard showed marked improvement, and barrier 3 is an advantage.

6 Natural High may be ready to progress with blinkers applied, having won a trial impressively in the new gear since his last race.

1 Golden Long has returned in solid form this campaign with a pair of placings and should be well-prepared.

10 Vulcanus steps up in grade after a decisive last-start win in Class 5, and this relatively open Class 4 contest ensures he remains a competitive chance.

Race 5 (1,650m)

8 Hakka Radiance ran a strong race to finish fifth from a wide draw over 2,200m last time. He sees his chances improve returning to the all-weather and stepping into barrier 4. The step back in distance will also be to his liking.

13 Happydearhappydeer delivered his best effort when adopting front-running tactics to hold third behind Reliable Profit. Barrier 1 provides him with the opportunity to replicate that promising run.

2 Excel Wongchoy has been a model of consistency and will benefit from barrier 2.

6 Never Peter Out should appreciate the drop back in distance, given his earlier solid form.

Race 6 (1,650m)

4 Reliable Profit is after his fourth straight win. He will be tough to beat despite another wide draw.

1 Tale Of Perth steps into unknown territory at this distance but could improve dropping in class after an eye-catching effort over 1,200m at this track. If he can capitalise on barrier 1 early, his chances will be enhanced.

7 Jumbo Fortune is just a one-time winner from 45 Hong Kong starts, yet he is in fine form this season. McDonald returns to the saddle after partnering him two starts ago when placed third.

3 Massive Action will take some catching if allowed to dictate the pace up front.

Race 7 (1,200m)

1 Dancing Code returns to Class 3, where he has performed best, and makes his first attempt on the all-weather. His recent trial on the surface was encouraging.

11 Harold Win is a lightly raced type who had excuses on his first Class 3 run, when caught wide from a tough draw but was not far off.

6 Packing Bole looks set to enjoy a soft lead from pole position and his chances of bouncing back for a win increase.

4 Super Win Dragon has been in excellent form this season with a win and a last-start third. Expect him to be closing strongly.

Race 8 (1,650m)

3 Luck Is Back produced an encouraging effort on debut over 1,200m, finishing a closing fifth in what was short of his ideal trip. The step up in distance should bring about notable improvement for this Brazilian import.

4 Talents Ambition has been progressing well and is more than capable of securing back-to-back wins after overcoming a wide draw last time with an impressive victory.

7 Fighting Machine maps to enjoy a favourable run from an inside draw and, given his consistency, looks ready to break through in this grade.

8 Namjong Kingdom had excuses last time when finishing ninth, pulling hard early and encountering interference. Forgive that run and anticipate a stronger showing.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club