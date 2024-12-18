Dec 18 South Africa (Kenilworth) form analysis

Race 1 (1,000m)

(4) FLYING FINLEY caught the eye with a fast-finishing second on debut and need not improve much to go one better.

(1) MANEKI NEKO blew his chances at the start in the same race but has the form and experience, which also applies to stablemate (8) SUMMER SNOW.

(5) KLEIN KAROO is worth checking on debut.

Race 2 (2,000m)

(1) GOLDEN GREY and (3) ENGLISH MISTRESS are overdue and neither would be winning out of turn.

(4) DOUBLE DASH acquitted herself well against winners last time and will be more competitive back in maiden company.

(5) ASINANTANGA stayed on from a long way back over a shorter distance in first-time blinkers. He could have more to offer over this extended trip with headgear refitted.

Race 3 (2,000m)

(4) GROOVEJET won a similar contest over 1,950m last month and a three-point penalty should not prevent him from making another bold bid.

(11) KWITE A KING and (9) CONTINENTALEXPRESS are better off at the weights, so they should pose more of a threat.

(1) TOTHEMOONANDBACK should not be taken lightly.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(1) ZEITZ was not winning out of turn when opening his account last time with blinkers fitted. He remains open to improvement, especially with the headgear retained.

(7) INDUSTRIALSTRENGTH is also lightly raced, with scope for progress.

(6) AIR RAID returned to form with a close-up second over 1,400m in his second start as a gelding and this extended distance in his peak outing should unlock further improvement.

(5) RULE OF THUMB won his last start and can be considered.

Race 5 (1,600m)

Progressive (4) EMPIRE STATE finished ahead of hard-knockers (3) UNICORN ALERT in a similar race over 1,400m last month and could improve sufficiently over this extended trip.

(5) GENTLEMAN JOE improved in first-time cheekpieces to win at this level recently and expect another forward showing.

(6) MAJOR MASTER was unlucky that day and renews rivalry on similar weight terms. But he has more room for improvement, so should acquit himself competitively.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(6) KAMCHATKA finished ahead of (8) JET TO THE SUN in a similar event over the same distance last time and there should not be much separating the pair.

Last-start maiden winner (4) RUSSIAN ROYAL and the unexposed (7) GARDEN OF EDEN, who had excuses for a disappointing effort in a 1,400m Grade 2 last time, are lightly raced and open to improvement.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(2) XPLICIT CONTENT and (8) TAMBOURINE MAN are honest hard-knockers with the form and experience. They are closely matched on the form of a recent 1,100m meeting.

(6) PRINCE OF TIBET was inconvenienced at a higher level last time and should fare better at this level off an unchanged mark.

(7) GOLD INDEX has shown enough to get involved at the finish.

Race 8 (1,100m)

(1) THE CHARLESTON has filled the runner-up berth in both starts this season over 1,000m. She need not change or improve much to get her head in front over the extra 100m.

(7) ARTISTE, (5) PRITTI VICTORY and (13) SAHARA CAT return from a break but are above-average fillies with scope to improve, so they should not be underestimated.