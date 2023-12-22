Dec 23 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) form analysis

Five G Patch is back in Class 2 after running sixth in the Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Vase (2,400m) on Dec 10. He stands out in the lower grade.

Race 1 (2,000m)

9 Little Fairy is in form and this distance will suit. He is still open to a fair bit of improvement, especially as a four-year-old.

1 Mister Dapper has a bit of class about him. He is racing well and was a tidy winner over the mile last time. This is a step up again but he has the quality to be hugely competitive, even if this distance does not suit.

2 Nicholson Returns will improve with the step-back to Class 4.

11 Jubilation is next in line with no weight and recent sound form.

Race 2 (1,200m)

4 Gangnam Star caught the eye first-up when third. He made up a stack of ground that day. Further improvement is expected, enough to suggest that he can win.

6 Second To None makes his debut. He is moving well and showed a fair bit of quality in his latest trial. Keep a close eye, especially with Vincent Ho up.

12 Vantastic Choice gets a handy weight relief and it would not surprise to see him roll forward to try and pinch this.

5 Ruby Sailing has class but is struggling to piece it together. Keep safe.

Race 3 (1,400m)

8 New Power did well on debut to close into fifth position. He is in sound form and is open to more improvement, especially from a suitable draw against a sizeable field. Worth supporting.

6 Good Happy Heart has done a stack of work with Zac Purton ahead of his debut but will be paired with Lyle Hewitson. He is showing ability and Purton’s pre-race pairings hint at this.

1 Super Legends is the only winner in the race. He should get a sweet run from barrier 6.

10 The Absolute is next in line.

Race 4 (1,600m)

13 Angels Hunter can improve after narrowly missing first-up this season. He appears ready to score and gets an excellent shot from a suitable draw.

11 Starship Eighty won well last start and can maintain that level of form as he remains in the same grade.

6 President’s Choice is much better suited to the bottom grade. He pairs favourably with Purton.

14 Hang’s Choice is in career-best form and there is no reason why he should not be able to maintain this level of racing.

Race 5 (1,650m)

3 Harry’s Hero can improve in this grade with the switch to dirt. He was a winner on the synthetic as a pre-import, so he might be worth taking a chance as he races on Sha Tin’s alternate surface for the first time. Suitable draw and conditions.

7 Lucky Banner is better than his inconsistent record reads. He draws ideally with James McDonald up.

2 Nordic Star flashed into third last start from well back in the field. He commands respect.

4 All Are Mine loves the course and distance.

Race 6 (1,400m)

10 Fighting Machine draws ideally after two solid runs. He pairs favourably with Purton and is open to further improvement. From the right stable, he is the one to catch.

4 Happy For All is racing well and can find his best, especially from the good draw.

11 Devas Twelve caught the eye late last start. He can take another forward step.

3 Perfetto is suited in this grade and can make his presence felt, if he manages to offset the awkward barrier.

Race 7 (2,000m)

2 Five G Patch can improve sharply with a return to Class 2, where he has done his best racing. He finished sixth last time in the Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Vase (2,400m) on Dec 10. Purton hops up and this is a very suitable race. The one to beat.

4 La City Blanche also makes the dip in grade. He can make his presence felt in a big way.

8 Awesome Fluke has a bit of talent and he is coming to hand quite quickly. He will be fighting out the finish.

10 Ensued is a two-time winner from three starts. He has got some class and can bounce back.

Race 8 (1,200m)

4 Wings Of War can improve second-up. He has got class and his latest trial win was eye-catching. He can take the right steps forward and get on the board in Hong Kong.

2 Cotton Fingers has a bit of class and he nearly should have won last start. He draws well once more.

3 I Give is chasing a sixth straight win. His form is superb and his racing pattern affords him every shot each time he races.

6 Joyful Hunter is next in line.

Race 9 (1,650m)

3 Ching is worth a shot on dirt, especially as he is sired by Frosted, one of America’s leading dirt horses in recent years. The inside draw gives him a good chance.

7 Adefill has class over this course and distance. He is consistent and the booking of McDonald bears close watching.

4 Yellowfin is a three-time winner from his last four starts. He is in career-best form and can once again make an impact.

1 Everyone’s Delight dips to Class 3. Do not discount.

Race 10 (1,400m)

3 Massive Action is going to lead, just as he has done successfully in the past. He can be hard to catch with Ellis Wong’s handy 10lb (4.54kg) claim.

6 The Heir has posted two runner-up efforts from a pair of Hong Kong starts. He has taken to life in new surroundings quickly and should begin an ascent soon.

5 Pins Prince has the draw to afford him the run of the race. The strong booking of Purton.

9 Silver Up is worth a chance on debut in Hong Kong.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club