Dec 7 SA (Vaal) form analysis

Race 1 (1,450m)

(4) COURAGEOUS could take advantage of a moderate bunch and open her account.

She holds (6) PRINCESS LOLA and (7) LIFE LESSON on their recent meeting.

(1) FREEDOM SQUARE is back in form and can fill a placing.

(5) MIZZEN SAIL and (8) SUPERSKITT are looking to improve.

Race 2 (1,450m)

(3) EIGER SANCTION finished a length ahead of (1) POLICY OF TRUTH last time but the latter was having his first run after a rest and gelding and could make it up.

(2) REMAINS OF THE DAY is improving and could get into the reckoning but (7) ACT OF POWER should have the edge on him. Watch for big improvement from (12) PLENILUNIO who should improve on her debut over the extra distance.

Race 3 (1,800m)

(5) AZALEAS FOR ALL has been knocking on the door. After three seconds, could get it right.

However, (1) THE WORK OF LIFE will not lie down and will pose a serious threat.

(7) OUTER DIMENSION and (11) FORGIVENESS (will relish the extra) must be respected.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(1) IDEAL FUTURE claims 4kg and, even though she should prefer further, should contest the finish.

(4) EXPLOSIVE BOND, on the other hand, is distance suited and should make a race of it.

(3) HYDRANGEA races before this – watch.

(5) LIDL MISS SUNSHINE, who also appears best over this trip, could get into the action.

Race 5 (1,600m)

Difficult to assess due to lack of current form. Include as many as possible in exotics and watch the betting before taking the plunge.

(2) FUTUREWOLFF, (4) SPARKLING JUBILEE, (6) PRINCESS AZARIAH and (11) DELLA’S SWORD are some to consider.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(2) HOUSE OF ROMANOV recently beat (4) EIFFEL TOWER and (3) JORDAN by around three lengths and is only ½kg worse off. Should confirm.

(8) KUDZU was also four lengths behind (2) HOUSE OF ROMANOV before that but has a pull of 5kg – respect.

(1) BIOFARMER over-reached last time but looks above average.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(4) RAVEN BLACK is looking for four on the trot and looks the part.

(1) AUSSENKEHR, (3) FIRE ’N FLAMES, (5) BACK IN BUSINESS as well as stable companions (8) COSMIC STAR, (9) BARBARESCO and (10) PONTIAC will be looking to upstage Raven Black.