Double feels like a treble: Lerner

Dynamic duo Marc Lerner and Daniel Meagher at the winner's circle after odds-on favourite Lim's Bighorn won the last race on Sept 1, a Class 4 Division 1 race over 1,200m on Polytrack.

Marc Lerner bookended the Kranji meeting on Sept 1 with two wins, but to the French jockey, it probably felt more like three.

While July and Lim’s Bighorn captured the first and last events of the 10-race programme, his good day at the office began even before he slipped into his riding boots – in the inquiry room. He was not clad in his silks then, but chances are he would regard that “win” as his day’s highlight.

His appeal against the severity of a one-month suspension meted out for causing fellow jockey Zyrul Nor Azman’s fall in Race 7 on Aug 25 was heard one hour before the first race.

At that juncture, had Lerner not taken such a step, he would miss the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth II Cup (1,800m) ride on Singapore superstar Lim’s Kosciuszko on Sept 7, but would be back in time to ride him in the Group 1 Grand Singapore Gold Cup (2,000m) at Singapore’s farewell meeting on Oct 5.

The odds were stacked against him, though. Appeals against penalties for a jockey falling in harm’s way, are seldom upheld, even if Zyrul escaped unscathed.

But, firmly believing his indiscretion was not in the higher end of the scale of gravity for such racing offences, Lerner went in with a strong defence plea.

While he was not 100 per cent cleared – which he knew the chances of that happening were slim – he walked out of the room heaving a huge sigh of relief.

Taking into account “his record and mitigating circumstances, and submissions he was booked to ride at the QEII Cup meeting”, the panel reduced his four week-ban to two weeks.

Lerner will hence only miss the Sept 14 and 21 meeting, but the main upshot is he can now partner his champion at the last two feature races on the Singapore calendar.

“I’d like to thank the panel for upholding my appeal,” he said after jumping off Lim’s Bighorn ($9) following his easy all-the-way win in the $50,000 Class 4 Division 1 race (1,200m).

If anything, that was a piece of cake compared to the time and energy he spent in preparing his defence.

In a nutshell, it was one centred around the fall arising from an unfortunate racing incident, where he said he did “all he could possibly do to correct his horse Lim’s Everest and prevent him from cutting into Boss Heng Heng, Zyrul’s ride, at the 150m.”

Lerner would not dwell too much into the technical details, only grateful that he was off the hook.

“It’s over now. I can now focus on Kosi and the two big races,” he said.

A good headspace is everything in an athlete’s performance, and a jockey is no different.

Lerner must have had a spring in his step when he was legged up aboard July ($30) in the first race, the $30,000 Class 5 Division 1 race (1,200m).

At the 200m, it looked like the Jason Ong-trained four-year had left it too late when he jumped out of the pack to peg War Frontier (Wong Chin Chuen) back.

But the rub of the green from his winning appeal must have been behind the late lunge that saw July pip War Frontier by a nose.

Other than a close second aboard Surrey Hills – ironically, on the quick back-up after his last winning ride on Aug 25, which he even said could have been his last Singapore salute then – Lerner saw mostly rears at his next four rides until the last race.

“Lim’s Bighorn’s main asset is his speed. You must fully utilise it in his races,” he said.

“I wasn’t worried when the other speed horse Last Samurai came to our outside for most of the race, because he was still in cruising mode.

“He still had a lot of petrol left in the tank. In the home straight, when I called upon him, he ran away from them.

“To do it with 59kg on his back, it was a solid win. I think the switch back to the Polytrack also helped him today.”

Winning trainer Daniel Meagher admitted he may have erred in his tactics at the Better Than Ready four-year-old’s last start when a fading fourth after showing the way in a stronger Class 3 race (1,200m) on Aug 11.

“I got it wrong the last time. He was not trained the way he should have been that day,” said the Australian handler, a big supporter of Lerner’s and who is also the trainer of Lim’s Kosciuszko.

“He scored an easy win today, and it’s onwards and upwards with him. He will go towards a Class 2 race over 1,200m on the last day (Oct 5).

“Marc rode him beautifully, and I’m also happy his appeal was reduced. I’m thankful to the panel for coming to this conclusion.

“With Singapore racing closing, I’m very appreciative they’ve given him a chance to ride Kosi in the last two big races. It’s fantastic.”

manyan@sph.com.sg