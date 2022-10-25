Dreams of Gold put off to 2023

Street Of Dreams (Manoel Nunes), with his ears pricked, claiming the Class 4 race over 1,400m on Saturday.

A wide vista of opportunities may well have opened up for Street Of Dreams on the back of his last two sterling wins.

But one dream that Steven Burridge’s exciting prospect will not chase - at least, not in 2022 - is the Singapore Gold Cup on Nov 19.

What began as a “throw at the stumps” when the Australian trainer entered the Dundeel four-year-old in the 2,000m showpiece suddenly took a closer step to reality on Saturday, albeit a baby step.

Street Of Dreams followed up on his demolition of a Maiden field on Oct 2 with back-to-back wins in the $50,000 Class 4 race (1,400m).

Granted, the margin was only two lengths and he did not break any class record this time, but he was also up against stronger opposition, and Manoel Nunes eased him down close home.

The seven-point penalty hiked Street Of Dreams’ ratings from 58 to 65. But with the nominee ahead of him, Istataba, on 67 points, he stayed put in 26th spot in the order of entry.

Needing another 14 points on average to sneak into the last 16 while hoping for a few in the safe zone to drop out, Burridge and owner Joe Singh, despite being well known for being a big-race go-getter, decided to pull the pin.

“I spoke with Joe after the race. We were looking at running him in a Class 4 1,200m next week and then to the Gold Cup, but we’ve decided not to go for that,” said Burridge.

“We’ll instead run him in a Class 4 race, either over 1,400m or 1,600m, on Gold Cup day.”

A shot at the $1 million purse and reliving the prestige that came with Risky Business’ win in 2010 was tempting, especially with a luxury weight of 50kg.

But not only Burridge felt the time-honoured race has come up one year too soon, but they were also walking on thin ice.

Street Of Dreams may have stacks of ability but he is also not the soundest of horses, having had two surgeries for respiratory issues.

“I’ve always had a bit of an opinion about this horse. He’s got the ability to become a fair horse, he’s got a bright future,” said Burridge.

“His win on the Polytrack the other day was very good. So we thought we’d keep him on Poly.

“But he also ran well on grass on that day he finished second over the mile.

“It rained a little, so we weren’t 100 per cent sure how he’d handle it. When it got all chopped up in the last race, I thought he might get beat, but I’m glad he won.

“We’re also clutching at straws because of his breathing issues. Hopefully, he stays all right after this win.”

Burridge even evoked Australian greats in explaining the touch-and-go nature of wind operations.

“He has pulled up good but there is no guarantee with these wind operations. So You Think had two and Nature Strip had one,” he said.

“You can only hope they can hold because they can go any time. Once you tie back the tissue, you can only keep your fingers crossed it is strong enough.

“For those reasons, it may be better to skip the Gold Cup this year. It was a throw at the stumps, maybe next year.”

Nunes was also taken with Street Of Dreams, but said he may not be the finished article yet.

“I was very impressed with the way he accelerated. He also ran time (1min 21.47sec), better than Cyclone, who is in Class 3, but he was also not 100 per cent fit,” said Nunes.

“He actually surprised me for a horse who’s had two wind operations. Steven has done a great job to keep him up to that level.

“He has a lot of upside but let’s not get carried away as he hasn’t beaten much so far. He needs more time.”

The three-time Singapore champion jockey has all but secured a fourth title after also scoring aboard Cyclone and Super Salute to bring up a treble.

Burridge is currently in his native Australia, attending the Magic Millions Gold Coast 2YOs In Training Sale which begins on Tuesday.

“I left straight after the races on Saturday. I had a look around the barns this morning and also spent the day with (son) Wade, had dim sum with family,” said the jockey-turned-trainer.

“A lot of the boys (Kranji trainers) are also here. I saw Dan Meagher, Jason Ong, Alwin Tan, Donna Logan and Stephen Gray.

“I’ve already drawn up a shortlist but we’ll see what the prices are like tomorrow.

“As a 16-year-old, I won on a horse called Ang-Pow. I didn’t know what it meant then, but I do now.

“We don’t get enough of it. I could use some for tomorrow.”